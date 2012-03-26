FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Regional Municipality of Durham at 'AAA'
March 26, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms Regional Municipality of Durham at 'AAA'

March 26 - Overview	
     -- We are affirming our 'AAA' long-term issuer credit rating on Durham 	
Region.	
     -- Durham has low tax-supported debt and strong liquidity support.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects what we view as the region's manageable 	
debt burden.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA' 	
long-term issuer credit rating on the Regional Municipality of Durham. The 	
outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The rating on Durham, in the Province of Ontario (AA-/Stable/A-1+), reflects 	
our opinion of the following:	
	
     -- Durham's excellent operating performances in recent years. The 	
region's strong budgetary cash flows from operations have generally ranged 	
between 15% and 20% of operating revenues (Standard & Poor's adjusted) in the 	
past decade, averaging 17% of operating revenues in the past five years, which 	
we consider very strong. Strong budgetary performances have allowed Durham to 	
generally increase its financial reserves and fund a significant portion of 	
its capital program through internal cash flow generation and reserves, thus 	
minimizing its debt issuance. After-capital spending balances have also been 	
quite robust, ranging from 4% to 10% of total revenues in the same period 	
(Standard & Poor's adjusted);	
     -- The region's strong liquidity position, which represented about 112% 	
of operating expenditures in 2010. This is robust compared with that of 	
similarly rated global peers, although slightly below average compared with 	
that of similarly rated domestic peers. Durham's currently large reserves 	
contribute significantly to its strong net creditor position that largely 	
underpins the rating. 	
     -- Low and stable tax-supported debt levels. Durham's tax-supported debt 	
as a percent of total revenues fell modestly to about 18% in 2010 from about 	
19% in 2009 and more than 32% in 2005. This is lower than that of similarly 	
rated global peers and many domestic peers. We expect that the region's 	
tax-supported debt burden as a percent of total revenues will increase in the 	
next five years, peaking at about 54% in 2013, reflecting borrowing for its 	
capital program. However, we expect that Durham's tax-supported debt service 	
burden should still remain manageable.      	
	
Slightly offsetting these strengths, in our view, are:	
     -- Limited financial flexibility to manage operating expenditures in the 	
medium term should growth continue, given budgetary pressures common to all 	
municipalities with growing populations to fund police, transit, and other 	
services. Mitigating this, in our view, are Durham's strong management culture 	
in cost-containment efforts and the added flexibility due to the region's low 	
tax-supported debt burden; and	
     -- Some residual economic uncertainty pertaining to prospects for a 	
sustained economic recovery and its impact on the auto sector.  	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Durham's tax-supported debt 	
burden will remain manageable and rise materially above our current 	
expectation for it to peak 54% of total revenues in 2013 and that the region 	
will not lose its net creditor position in the next two years. It also 	
reflects our expectation that the region's economy will continue to recover in 	
the next year alongside our expectation of 1%-2% real GDP growth in Ontario. 	
An unexpected material and sustained deterioration in the global economy, 	
which may affect Durham's economy; a sustained decrease in liquidity; and a 	
significant increase in its tax-supported debt burden beyond that outlined in 	
its current capital plan, could exert downward pressure on the rating.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 	
2010	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Durham (Regional Municipality of)	
 Issuer Credit Rating                   AAA/Stable/--      	
  Senior Unsecured                      AAA                	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

