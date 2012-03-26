TEXT-S&P rates Magnesita Finance's perpetual notes 'BB'

March 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB' senior unsecured rating to the perpetual notes to be issued by Magnesita Finance Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Magnesita Refratarios S.A. (Magnesita; BB/Stable/--). The rating on the notes reflects the credit quality of Magnesita, which irrevocably and unconditionally guarantees the notes. The notes will rank equal to Magnesita's other unsecured and unsubordinated debts. The rating on Magnesita reflects our expectation that Magnesita's capital structure will continue to improve as its total debt reduces further and its cash flow increases when it concludes its capital expenditures on further integration intended to reduce costs. The ratings also reflect the risks that the company faces as a business with great exposure to the cyclicality of its main customers, in the steel and cement industries, and the recent increase in raw material prices, including magnesite sinter and graphite. The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that Magnesita will be able to sustain strong liquidity and improve its operating profitability gradually, even amid more challenging operating conditions in the near term. Prospects for the company's credit metrics in the intermediate term are positive, in our view, given its improving market position outside of Brazil, its increasing vertical integration, and the positive demand for refractories. We could lower the ratings if liquidity deteriorates because of market or cost conditions, or if credit metrics weaken, for instance, to a sustained adjusted total debt to EBITDA of more than 5.0x and a funds from operations to adjusted total debt of less than 12%. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, because we have already incorporated in our ratings the company's margin recovery and deleveraging trend. RATINGS LIST Magnesita Refratarios S.A. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- Magnesita Finance Ltd. Senior Unsecured BB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.