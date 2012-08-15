TEXT-S&P says Standard Chartered Bank & units unaffected by settlement

Aug 15 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that the announced agreement to settle reached by Standard Chartered Bank (SCB; AA-/Stable/A-1+) and The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) has no immediate impact on our ratings on Standard Chartered PLC (A+/Stable/A-1) and its subsidiaries. The settlement would include a $340 million civil penalty, which we believe would have an impact on the bank’s 2012 profitability, but would not be significant enough to weaken its capitalization materially, in our view. As part of the settlement, the hearing on the matters raised by the DFS would be adjourned. One of the objectives of that hearing had been to assess whether the DFS should revoke the license of SCB’s New York branch.

The full extent of the legal and regulatory actions against the group remains uncertain at this time as the group will continue to engage with other U.S. authorities. We will continue to monitor developments and, where needed, consider any implications for the group’s reputation, revenue-generating capability, and profitability (see “Ratings On Standard Chartered PLC And Subsidiaries Not Immediately Affected By Investigation On Violation Of U.S. Law,” published Aug. 7, 2012).