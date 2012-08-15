TEXT-Fitch takes rating actions on BBVA-5 FTPYME

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has taken various rating actions on BBVA-5 FTPYME as follows: Class A1: affirmed at 'Asf', removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN), assigned Stable Outlook Class A2: affirmed at 'Asf', removed from RWN, assigned Stable Outlook Class A3(G): affirmed 'Asf', removed from RWN, assigned Stable Outlook Class B: upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBsf', assigned Stable Outlook Class C: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; removed from RWN, assigned Stable Outlook The resolution of the RWN on class A1, A2 and A3(G) notes reflects implementation of the remedial actions as the gestora, Europea de Titulizacion, SGFT, SA (Edt), has introduced Societe Generale ('A+'/'F1+'/Negative) as guarantor of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA, 'BBB+'/'F2'/Negative) as account bank. The guarantee has a limit of EUR9m and is valid for one year. If the amount deposited in treasury account exceeds EUR9m, the excess will be transferred to the additional treasury account held in Societe Generale. Although the guarantor has only been contracted for one year, the gestora has demonstrated a willingness to comply with transaction documentation and to seek remedial action for the account bank. Fitch expects to see further actions when the guarantee expires. Fitch notes that no remedial actions have taken place so far with regards to BBVA acting as a hedging agent; however, the agency expects the implementation of the remedies in the near term. The upgrade of the class B notes and affirmation of the class A1, A2 and A3(G) notes is based on their ability to withstand Fitch's stresses and increased level of the credit enhancement as a result of the transaction's deleveraging. The affirmation of class C notes reflects its link to the rating of the guarantor, the European Investment Fund ('AAA'/'F1+'/Stable). The transaction has amortised down to 11% of its original balance with the top one and top 10 obligors accounting for 2.4% and 11.6% of the outstanding pool respectively. The pool exposure to real estate and construction sectors has also increased to 35% from 30% over the past year. There has been some deterioration in the transaction performance with the principal deficiency ledger increasing by EUR8.5m over the past year to EUR10.3m. However, arrears have declined from last year's high but were volatile over the period; delinquencies over 90 days declined to EUR3.7m from EUR13.5m in May 2011. In Fitch's view, the current levels of the notes credit enhancement are sufficient to mitigate increasing concentration at the obligor and industry levels as well as the fully depleted reserve fund. For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)