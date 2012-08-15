TEXT-S&P rates Reinsurance Group of America notes 'BBB'

Aug 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB' subordinated debt rating to Reinsurance Group of America Inc.'s (RGA) $400 million 30-year subordinated notes due 2042. The issue is a drawdown from RGA's universal shelf program. RGA expects to use the proceeds from the notes to fund general corporate purposes. The rating on this issuance is one notch higher than our rating on the company's junior subordinated issue (maturing in 2065) due to the absence of mandatory deferral of interest triggers, which are present in the earlier issue. RGA will still have the right to defer the interest payments on this issue for up to five years. We expect RGA's leverage, including the above transaction, to be below 30% and for interest coverage to be about 8x--both are within our tolerances for the rating level. The 'AA-' insurer financial strength ratings on RGA Reinsurance Co. and the 'A-' counterparty credit rating on parent RGA reflect the group's very strong competitive position in the life reinsurance market, in particular, in the North American market, and very strong and stable operating performance. However we note the declining cession rate in RGA's key North American market and that growth opportunities are taking place in noncore competencies. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 -- Flexible Gapping Of Ratings Reflects Regional Variations In Structural Subordination As Well As Differing Debt-Servicing Capacities, May 25, 2005 RATINGS LIST Reinsurance Group of America Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable NEW RATING Reinsurance Group of America Inc. $400 mil sub notes due 2042 BBB