FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC's
(Oncor) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and short-term IDR at
'F3'. Fitch has also affirmed Oncor's security ratings. (A complete list of
rating actions follows at the end of this release.) The Rating 
Outlook is Stable. More than $6 billion of debt is affected by today's rating 
actions.

Oncor continues to deliver strong operational and financial performance, which 
is driven by a rebound in sales volume growth, balanced outcome in the 2011 
distribution rate case and strong growth in transmission investments with 
constructive recovery mechanisms. These factors have led to a steady improvement
in key credit metrics. Fitch expects Oncor's profitability and credit metrics to
continue to appreciate over the 2012 to 2016 forecast period led by significant 
transmission build out that is well supported by constructive regulation. 
Management's recent refinancing initiatives of pushing out debt maturities till 
2015 and upsizing the corporate revolver have lowered re-financing risk in light
of the concerns surrounding the financial health of its ultimate parent.

Oncor is spending more than $5 billion over 2012 to 2016 in capital expenditure,
a majority of which is driven by transmission grid expansion and the Competitive
Renewable Energy Zone (CREZ) projects. Various tracker mechanisms allow Oncor to
earn a return on transmission related capital investment with minimal regulatory
lag. Oncor has been successful in achieving reasonable resolution to its 
regulatory rate filings, including the most recent distribution rate case in 
2011. In addition, following the passage of Senate Bill 1693, the Public Utility
Commission of Texas (PUCT) approved the periodic rate adjustment rule in 
September 2011 that allows utilities to file for recovery of distribution 
investments between rate reviews.

Oncor's profitability since 4Q'09 has benefited from a rebound in the Texas 
economy that resulted in a recovery of electricity demand from the large 
commercial and industrial sector. Even with a modest growth expectation in 
electric sales, Fitch expects Oncor's Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation and
Taxes (EBITDA) to Interest ratio to approach 5.1 times (x) and Debt to EBITDA to
be in the 3.3x range, which is strong as compared to Fitch's guideline ratio for
a low risk, regulated, 'BBB' issuer. Fitch expects Oncor's Funds Flow from 
Operations (FFO) metrics to be robust in 2012 driven by bonus depreciation and 
thereafter decline to 17-18% range for the balance of the forecast period.

Fitch considers the key rating factors for Oncor to be: 1) the stability of 
existing regulated utility cash flows; (2) relatively strong service territory; 
(3) strong credit ratios relative to the rating level; (4) effective 
ring-fencing from a highly leveraged parent company, Energy Future Holdings 
Corp. (EFH); and (5) potential financial exposure in the event of bankruptcy 
filing of EFH and/or Texas Competitive Electric Holdings Company LLC (TCEH), 
EFH's indirect, non-regulated subsidiary. 

Fitch continues to believe that strong ring-fenced mechanisms isolate Oncor's 
credit profile from that of its ultimate parent and is a key driver of the wide 
ratings differential between Oncor and rest of the EFH group. In March 2012, 
Fitch downgraded TCEH's IDR to 'CC' from 'CCC' implying that default of some 
kind appears probable at some point in the future. Due to inter-company 
linkages, Fitch also downgraded the IDRs of EFH and Energy Future Intermediate 
Holding Company LLC (EFIH) to 'CC' from 'CCC'. 

In the event that EFH/EFIH and TCEH file for bankruptcy, Oncor's financial 
profile could be affected to the extent of accounts and note receivables 
outstanding since TCEH accounts for approximately one-thirds of Oncor's 
revenues. Moreover, Oncor's capital market access could become constrained until
bankruptcy proceedings are resolved. Fitch acknowledges that Oncor has begun to 
take steps to limit these potential ramifications. Last week's amendment to 
EFH's pension plan significantly reduces the pension exposure for Oncor in case 
of bankruptcy filing of EFH. 

Relative to its peers, Oncor's has limited source of equity funding given the 
financial health of its parent. Oncor has been severely curtailing the upstream 
dividends in order to maintain equity to capital within the 40% maximum 
PUCT-required level given its large capital spending plans. As of June 30, 2012,
Oncor's regulatory capital structure was 59% debt and 41% equity. 

Recent steps taken by Oncor to redeem its 2013 debt maturities well in advance 
and upsize its corporate revolving facility to $2.4 billion mitigates concerns 
regarding capital access should EFH/EFIH file for bankruptcy. As of June 30, 
2012, Oncor's corporate revolving facility, due October 2016, had borrowings of 
$935 million and letter of credits outstanding of $6 million. The drawn balances
are large and reflect a heavy capex spend for 2012; Oncor typically draws on its
corporate revolver to fund capital work in progress and subsequently replaces 
the drawn balances with permanent financing. Fitch expects Oncor to access 
capital markets on a timely basis to repay borrowings under the revolver.

Triggers for Future Rating Actions

Positive rating actions for Oncor are not anticipated at this time. However, 
negative ratings actions could be triggered by the following factors:

--Texas Regulation: Fitch expects a balanced regulatory environment for Oncor. 
Any unexpected adverse outcomes in future rate cases could result in credit 
rating downgrades.

--Change in Ownership: Any potential change in ownership of Oncor would need to 
be evaluated in context of the potential new ring-fencing arrangements 
implemented to preserve the credit quality of the company.

--Potential Bankruptcy Filing by EFH/EFIH and TCEH: Negative rating actions by 
Fitch could result depending upon Oncor's financial exposure to TCEH at the time
of the filing. Fitch continues to believe that the ring-fencing measures for 
Oncor are strong, and the assets of Oncor should not be consolidated in the 
event of bankruptcy of EFH. Any decision to the contrary during potential 
bankruptcy proceedings could lead to ratings downgrade for Oncor.

Fitch affirms the following ratings for Oncor:

--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior secured debt at 'BBB+'; 
--Short-term IDR and commercial paper at 'F3'. 
The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.