TEXT-Fitch assigns Locko-Bank's bond BO-03 final 'B+' rating

Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Locko-bank's (Locko; 'B+'/Stable) RUB3bn bond issue BO-3, due 11 August 2015 a final Long-term rating of 'B+' and National Long-term rating of 'A-(rus)' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. First and second coupons were priced at 10.75%. The bonds have a put option after one year. Locko's obligations under the notes will rank equally with the claims on existing senior unsecured debt. The proceeds will be used to fund Locko's core business. Locko is a mid-sized Moscow-based bank, ranked 77th by total assets at end-H112. The bank is owned by International Finance Corporation (15%) and East Capital Fund AB (11%) and various individuals (74%).Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria