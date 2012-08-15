FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates Baltimore Gas & Electric notes 'BBB+'
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Baltimore Gas & Electric notes 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to the new $250 million,
2.8% senior unsecured notes issued by Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. (BGE). The
Rating Outlook is Stable. The notes mature on Aug. 15, 2022 and rank equally
with all existing and future unsecured debt obligations. Net proceeds will be
used to repay outstanding commercial paper borrowings and for general corporate
purposes.

Key Rating Drivers

Equity Support: A $66 million equity contribution by parent Exelon Corp. (EXC)
in the second quarter of 2012 largely offset the adverse cash flow impact of
merger-related expenses incurred by BG&E in 2012. The equity contribution is
equal to the after-tax cost of a one-time, $113 million residential customer
rate credit imposed as a condition of the Maryland Public Service Commission's
(MPSC) approval of the merger between Exelon Corp. and Constellation Energy
Group, LLC. Additional merger-related costs borne by BG&E in 2012 include the
accrual of charitable contributions required as part of the merger approval ($28
million) and transaction costs ($12 million). None of the merger-related
expenses are recoverable from ratepayers.

Credit Metrics: Absent the non-recurring merger-related costs, BGE's credit
metrics remain strong as compared to other issuers in the similar rating
category. Fitch expects the adjusted ratios of funds from operations
(FFO)/interest and FFO/debt to approximate 4.0x and 20%, respectively, in 2012
and 2013.

Regulatory Recovery Mechanisms: Rate adjustment mechanisms outside of base rate
cases tend to stabilize BG&E's on-going cash flow. These include decoupling for
both residential and commercial gas and electricity sales and purchased gas and
purchased power recovery mechanisms. Certain capital expenditures are also
subject to tracking mechanisms, including investments in energy efficiency.

Regulatory Environment: The regulatory environment in Maryland remains
challenging largely due to regulatory lag and the authorization of equity
returns that are among the lowest in the industry. The MPSC has been resistant
to adopting forward-looking test years or other approaches to shorten regulatory
lag.

Rising Capital Expenditures: Capital expenditures continue to trend upward
largely for transmission upgrades, smart meter installations and system
reliability and will require on-going rate support. Expenditures are forecasted
to be $650 million in 2012 and $725 annually in 2013 and 2014. Smart meters
account for approximately $275 million of the three-year capex budget, and
electric transmission investments $350 million. By comparison, capital
expenditures were $600 million in 2011 and $525 million in 2010.

Rate Filing: On July 27, 2012, BG&E filed a request with the MPSC for electric
and gas distribution rate increases of $150.8 million and $53.4 million,
respectively. The increases are premised on a 10.5% return on equity (ROE). A
decision is required in February 2013.

What could lead to consideration of a negative rating action:
--Lack of regulatory support for capital investments is the primary credit risk.

What could lead to consideration of a positive rating action:
--A reduction in regulatory lag that allowed the company to earn its authorized
return on equity, could over time, bolster credit quality measures and ratings.
Using a forward-looking test year and allowing a cash return on construction
work in progress are elements that would reduce regulatory lag.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:

--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);
-- 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', Aug. 12, 2011
-- 'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities' (May 3, 2012);
--'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas and Water Companies' (May 12,
2011).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
Corporate Rating Methodology

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.