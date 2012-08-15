TEXT-Fitch expects to rate Ryder Systems snr unsecured notes 'A-'

Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings expects to rate Ryder Systems Inc.'s (Ryder) $350 million senior unsecured notes 'A-'. Proceeds from the issuance are expected to be used to repay commercial paper outstanding and for general corporate purposes. Established in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder is one of the world's largest providers of highway transportation services. As of Dec. 31, 2011 the company had 169,900 vehicles in its fleet and $6.1 billion of annual revenues. Ryder's stock is listed on the NYSE under the ticker 'R'. Fitch expects to assign the following ratings: Ryder Systems Inc. --Senior Unsecured Notes 'A-'