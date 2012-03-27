FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Meritage Homes Corp proposed notes
March 27, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Meritage Homes Corp proposed notes

March 27 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B+' issue
rating and '3' recovery rating to Meritage Homes Corp.'s proposed
offering of $250 million of senior notes due 2022. Our '3' recovery rating
indicates our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the
event of a payment default. For more information on our recovery analysis,
please see our recovery report to be published shortly on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal, at www.globalcreditportal.com.	
	
The company plans to use proceeds from the offering along with cash on hand to 	
tender for the existing $285 million in 6.25% senior notes due 2015. The 	
proposed transaction will extend the company's debt tenor and its next 	
maturity is not until 2017 when the $126 million in senior subordinated notes 	
come due. Effectively, the company's weighted average term to maturity shifts 	
from about five to eight years.	
	
The company is the issuer of the proposed 10-year notes and similar to the 	
existing senior notes due 2020, the notes will be guaranteed by substantially 	
all wholly owned subsidiaries on a joint and several, basis.	
	
Our ratings on Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Meritage Homes reflect the 	
homebuilder's aggressive financial profile as evidenced by EBITDA-based credit 	
metrics that remain weak for the current rating. The current weak EBITDA 	
metrics are offset by the company's adequate liquidity position and manageable 	
capital needs, including the fact that after the proposed transaction, 	
Meritage will have no debt maturities until 2017. We consider the company's 	
business risk profile as weak, given Meritage's comparatively small and 	
geographically concentrated platform, which is more susceptible to operating 	
volatility relative to some larger, more diversified peers.	
	
Our stable outlook reflects our expectations for modest growth in Meritage's 	
unit volume at stable pricing to support current gross margins and strengthen 	
EBITDA. We also expect that the company will maintain an adequate liquidity 	
position in the $200 million range. An upgrade is unlikely at this time, given 	
still-weak market conditions and credit metrics that remain weak for the 	
current rating. We would lower our ratings if EBITDA fails to strengthen from 	
current levels.	
 	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Meritage Homes Corp.	
 Corporate credit rating       B+/Stable/--	
	
RATINGS ASSIGNED	
	
Meritage Homes Corp.	
  $250 million senior notes    B+	
   Recovery rating             3

