FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: infrastructure spending keeps rails and trucks moving
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: infrastructure spending keeps rails and trucks moving

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 27 - The railroad industry plans to deploy significant cash flow to
improve infrastructure this year, roughly $13 billion of private capital,
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in an article titled "Infrastructure
Spending Keeps Rails And Trucks Moving In The U.S.," published March 26 on
RatingsDirect.	
	
Spending on track and facility updates will continue to account for a 	
substantial portion of capital investments. But some likely will go toward 	
upgrading tracks and tunnels to support intermodal transportation, which 	
integrates multiple freight modes. For example, shippers may use rail 	
carriers' "container-on-flatcar" services, with over-the-road trucking 	
companies picking up and delivering the goods at the origin and destination 	
rail terminal locations.	
	
"We believe that better rail service and new intermodal service offerings have 	
resulted in conversions from long-haul trucking to intermodal service that 	
uses railroads for a large portion of the total move, particularly for 	
domestic freight moves," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Anita Ogbara. 	
	
In addition, trucking capacity is shrinking because of stricter safety 	
requirements--which will affect primarily small and midsize carriers--so 	
shippers may turn to railroads to carry cargo containers for segments of 	
lengthier journeys.	
	
The shift to intermodal transport is mostly for medium- and long-haul moves. 	
"We expect trucks to continue to move a large majority of commercial freight 	
in the U.S.," Ms. Ogbara said. 	
	
Nonetheless, railroads are increasingly considered a fuel-efficient 	
alternative to trucking and an effective means of reducing highway congestion. 	
And as the trucking industry's capacity continues to tighten, Standard & 	
Poor's expects intermodal service and pricing to improve in 2012.	
	
 	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.