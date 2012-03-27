FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates HCC shelf registration 'A'
March 27, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch rates HCC shelf registration 'A'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to any unsecured senior
debt securities proposed to be issued under HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc.'s
 (NYSE: HCC) recently filed registration statement. A complete list of
ratings follows at the end of this release.	
	
Under this shelf registration, HCC may issue up to $1 billion in various
securities, including senior notes, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt,
trust preferred securities, preferred stock, common stock, and warrants. Fitch
provides no opinion on other securities to be issued under the shelf, as ratings
depend on how terms align with the agency's criteria relating to subordinated
debt and hybrid securities.	
	
On March 20, 2012, Fitch affirmed HCC's ratings with a Stable Outlook. The
company's ratings reflect consistently strong financial performance, solid
capitalization, and conservative investment and reserving practices. Offsetting
rating factors include increased catastrophe risk since 2009, driven by growth
in HCC's property treaty book, and greater reserve volatility associated with
longer tail product lines.	
	
HCC's ratings also reflect moderate financial leverage with a debt-to-capital
ratio of 13.5%, excluding unrealized investment gains and losses. Continued
share repurchase activity and/or modestly sized acquisitions could lead to
periodic increases in financial leverage; however, Fitch expects run rate
financial leverage to remain below 20%. Any new debt issuance under the shelf
registration is not anticipated to increase financial leverage above this level.
The company maintained solid operating earnings-based interest coverage at 16
times (x) at year-end 2011.	
	
Fitch currently rates HCC as follows:	
	
HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc.	
--Issuer Default Rating 'A+';	
--$300 million 6.3% senior notes due Nov. 15, 2019 'A'.	
	
Houston Casualty Company	
Avemco Insurance Company	
HCC Life Insurance Company	
HCC Specialty Insurance Company	
U.S. Specialty Insurance Company	
Perico Life Insurance Company	
American Contractors Indemnity Company	
United States Surety Company	
--Insurer Financial Strength rating 'AA'.	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable.	
	
Contact:	
	
Primary Analyst	
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA	
Director	
+1-312-368-3136	
Fitch, Inc.	
70 W. Madison	
Chicago, IL 60602	
	
Secondary Analyst	
Jim B. Auden, CPA	
Managing Director	
+1-312-326-3146	
	
Committee Chairperson	
Keith M. Buckley, CPA	
Managing Director	
+1-312-368-3211	
	
	
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria & Related Research:	
--'Fitch Affirms HCC's Ratings; Outlook Stable' (March 20, 2012);	
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011).	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Insurance Rating Methodology

