TEXT-Fitch cuts Cook Cty, Ill. taxable variable rate GOs to 'F1'
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch cuts Cook Cty, Ill. taxable variable rate GOs to 'F1'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 - The rating action referenced in Fitch Ratings' Aug. 7, 2012, press
release (Fitch to Downgrade S-T Rating on Cook Cnty, IL Taxable GO Variable Rate
Bds, Ser 2004D to 'F1'), is effective today (Aug. 15, 2012).


Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria', Feb. 28, 2012;
--'Rating Guidelines for Variable-Rate Demand Obligations Issued with External
Liquidity Support', Feb. 1, 2012.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria
Rating Guidelines for Variable-Rate Demand Obligations Issued with External
Liquidity Support

