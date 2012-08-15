TEXT-Fitch cuts Cook Cty, Ill. taxable variable rate GOs to 'F1'

Aug 15 - The rating action referenced in Fitch Ratings' Aug. 7, 2012, press release (Fitch to Downgrade S-T Rating on Cook Cnty, IL Taxable GO Variable Rate Bds, Ser 2004D to 'F1'), is effective today (Aug. 15, 2012). Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria', Feb. 28, 2012; --'Rating Guidelines for Variable-Rate Demand Obligations Issued with External Liquidity Support', Feb. 1, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria Rating Guidelines for Variable-Rate Demand Obligations Issued with External Liquidity Support