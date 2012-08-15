FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch updates oil and gas price decks
August 15, 2012

TEXT-Fitch updates oil and gas price decks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has revised its price decks for both U.S. oil and
natural gas, reflecting various market factors and underlying conditions.

Fitch has lowered its long-term (mid-cycle) Henry Hub natural gas price to
$4.50/thousand cubic feet (mcf) from $5.00/mcf. This drop reflects limited
catalysts for higher U.S. natural gas usage and the ongoing strength of
shale-based liquids projects in North America, which has resulted in the
treatment of associated gas as a by-product in a number of plays, allowing
producers to tolerate lower all-in natural gas prices.

Fitch lowered 2012 HH base case prices to $2.75/mcf to reflect weak pricing seen
YTD. While recent heat wave conditions have pushed electric generation usage up
sharply this summer, this has been balanced against a very mild winter, which
has led to average pricing of just $2.43/mcf as of the end of July.

Fitch has raised its 2012 base case West Texas Intermediate (WTI) to
$92.50/barrel to reflect near-term market factors, and maintained its long-term
base case price at $65/barrel.

Fitch's price deck intends to reflect a more conservative view of future price
levels for modeling and rating purposes and for evaluating future commodity
price expectations from a bondholder perspective. Fitch's price deck will often
remain below current spot and future markets as a result. The price deck also
reflects just supply/demand fundamentals, particularly the long-term price deck,
with the recognition that near-term events can result in significant deviations
from fundamental levels.

The full report 'Updating Fitch's Oil & Gas Price Deck' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Updating Fitch's Oil and Gas Price
Deck

