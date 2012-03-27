FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: capital goods sector credit factors compendium
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: capital goods sector credit factors compendium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating EMEA Capital Goods
CompaniesMarch 27 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report entitled, 'Capital
Goods Sector Credit Factor Compendium', as part of its ongoing series of Sector
Credit Factors reports which show how the agency applies its corporate rating
methodology to corporate sub sectors.	
	
The report illustrates how the various sector credit factors contained within
Fitch's criteria for rating capital goods companies, published on 10 June 2011,
are applied to 15 point-in-time examples from the agency's portfolio of
publicly-rated capital goods companies across EMEA and North America. It is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.	
	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.