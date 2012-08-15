FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 5:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms TMM Holdings LP

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview
     -- TMM Holdings L.P. intends to add $125 million to its existing $550 
million of 7.75% senior notes due 2020.
     -- We affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on TMM Holdings L.P., the 
parent of operating subsidiaries Taylor Morrison Communities Inc. and Monarch 
Communities Inc. 
     -- TMM Holdings L.P. is a privately held company that ranks among the 15 
largest North American homebuilders, with market concentrations in Canada, 
Florida, Texas, and California.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that improvement in U.S. 
homebuilding operations will temper the impact of lower Canadian high-rise 
deliveries in 2012, resulting in only a modest year-over-year deterioration in 
the company's credit metrics, which are currently stronger than those of its 
peers.

 
Rating Action
On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' 
corporate credit rating on TMM Holdings L.P. The 'BB-' issue-level rating and 
'2' recovery rating on the existing 7.75% notes due 2020, coissued by 
operating subsidiaries Taylor Morrison Communities Inc. and Monarch 
Communities Inc. and guaranteed by the parent, TMM Holdings L.P. (Taylor 
Morrison) are unchanged by the $125 million add on. The '2' recovery rating 
indicates prospects for a substantial recovery (70% to 90%) of principal in 
the event of a payment default. The company plans to use proceeds from the 
notes to acquire land and for general corporate purposes. At the same time, we 
affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Taylor Morrison. The outlook is 
stable.

Rationale

Our ratings on Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Taylor Morrison reflect the company's 
"weak" business risk profile. Although Taylor Morrison is one of the larger 
North American homebuilders, with operations in both the U.S. and Canada, the 
homebuilding industry is very fragmented and highly cyclical. After a very 
severe six-year downturn in housing demand, U.S. home sales are increasing, 
and we expect this improvement to continue over the next 12 to 18 months. 
However, given the current weak economic environment, we view the housing 
recovery in the U.S. as fragile and vulnerable to unexpected economic shocks.

Taylor Morrison has benefited from its geographic diversity over the past few 
years, as its Canadian operations have helped offset the impact of weak U.S. 
homebuilding fundamentals. As a result, the company was one of the first 
homebuilders we rate to return to consistent profitability since the housing 
downturn. In addition, the second quarter of 2012 marked the company's ninth 
straight quarter of profitability. Taylor Morrison's gross margin (excluding 
impairments and interest in cost of goods sold) of approximately 20.6% for the 
12 months ended June 30, 2012, is in line with that of the company's peers. We 
view Taylor Morrison's financial risk profile as "significant," reflecting the 
company's relatively moderate debt levels, extended debt maturity schedule, 
and more consistent profitability. 

Taylor Morrison is a privately held company that ranks among the 15 largest 
North American homebuilders measured by deliveries. The company was formed in 
2007, when the U.K. parents of predecessor companies merged to form Taylor 
Wimpey PLC (BB-/Stable/--). In July 2011, private equity sponsors, TPG 
Capital, Oaktree Capital Management, and JH Investments acquired the North 
American homebuilding business of Taylor Wimpey for approximately $1.1 
billion. We view Taylor Morrison's private equity sponsor ownership as a 
negative credit factor since we believe transparency regarding ongoing 
financial policy is more limited (see "Credit FAQ: Knowing The Investors In A 
Company's Debt And Equity," published April 4, 2006, on RatingsDirect on the 
Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com). 

Operating under two separate brands (Taylor Morrison in the U.S. and Monarch 
Homes in Canada), Taylor Morrison delivered 3,762 homes in the 12 months ended 
June 30, 2012. Canada represented about 34% of deliveries and the U.S. brand 
has markets in Houston (12% of home closings), Tampa/Sarasota (12%), Orlando 
(10%), and Phoenix (10%) that comprise the homebuilder's largest U.S. 
geographic concentrations. The company offers a broad range of products 
including entry-level, move-up, luxury, active adult, and master planned 
communities. Approximately 5% of the company's deliveries came from high-rise 
products in the Toronto area. The remaining Canadian homes are low-rise 
housing in Toronto and Ottawa.

Consolidated second-quarter 2012 homebuilding revenues declined 18.6%, 
year-over-year, mainly due to a steep drop in Canadian high-rise deliveries. 
The decline in Canadian high rise deliveries was not unexpected given that 
completions of large, multi-year construction projects drive these sales and 
the timing and impact on revenues can be uneven. In 2012, the homebuilder will 
only deliver high-rise units from a single project (390 total units) owned 
through a 50% joint venture interest, compared with two wholly owned 
high-rises (469 units) that closed in second-quarter 2011. Taylor Morrison's 
U.S. operations showed improved performance that was in line with most of our 
other rated builders as second-quarter home closings and average selling price 
(ASP) increased  8% and 2%, respectively, year-over-year. More significantly, 
net sales orders increased 41% year-over-year, which should boost revenues in 
the second half of the year.

Going forward, we expect continued improvement in Taylor Morrison's U.S. 
homebuilding operations and better-than-expected sales of single detached 
homes in Canada to largely offset lower Canadian high-rise deliveries. As a 
result, we expect consolidated 2012 revenues to decline very modestly (3% to 
5%) compared with full-year 2011. We expect U.S. home deliveries to increase 
about 18% from the 2,327 units closed in 2011, and we expect average selling 
price (ASP) to be slightly higher than 2011's $306,000. We anticipate that 
Canadian deliveries will decline nearly 40%, and ASP will be slightly lower 
year-over-year. This results in about a 5% annual revenue decline for Taylor 
Morrison's consolidated business.

As the impact of various purchase accounting adjustments increase the cost 
basis of Taylor Morrison's inventory following the sponsors' 2011 acquisition, 
the company's adjusted gross margin should decline modestly from year-end 
2011, but remain above 20%. As a result, we expect EBITDA to decline about 
5%-10% for full-year 2012, compared with 2011. We expect Taylor Morrison to 
end the year with about $800 million of consolidated debt, which includes the 
proposed $125 million note issuance and a modest amount of property-level 
financing to add to its land positions in key markets. Taken together, we 
expect the lower EBITDA and higher debt levels to cause debt-to-EBITDA to rise 
to about 5x, up from 3.2x at year-end 2011. This level is more in line with 
similarly rated industrial peers. We also expect EBITDA interest coverage to 
remain healthy at about 3.0x, and debt-to-total capital to remain modest at 
about 50%.

Liquidity
We believe Taylor Morrison's liquidity position is adequate and that sources 
are adequate to cover uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 to 24 months.
     -- We expect Taylor Morrison to be profitable in 2012. We expect the 
company to generate about $90 million to $110 million in funds from 
operations, prior to any land and inventory spending. 
     -- Additional liquidity sources include the company's unrestricted 
balance of cash and equivalents, which totaled $367 million at June 30, 2012, 
pro forma for fees related to the proposed debt transaction.
     -- Taylor Morrison has a secured revolving credit facility, which the 
company will expand to $125 million from the original $75 million in 
connection with the notes issuance. The facility is subject to two financial 
maintenance covenants: a maximum leverage ratio and a minimum interest 
coverage test. The company was in compliance with both covenants at June 30, 
2012.
     -- With very modest near-term debt maturities consisting primarily of 
secured land loans and joint-venture financings in Canada, near-term uses of 
liquidity consist primarily of investment in land and inventory.
     -- We estimate that Taylor Morrison will spend approximately $250 million 
in both 2012 and 2013 to fund land purchases. However, we view some of this 
spending as discretionary given that the company had more than a six-year 
supply of lots at year-end 2011 (excluding land held for very long-term 
development) based on trailing-12-month deliveries.


Recovery analysis
The '2' recovery rating on Taylor Morrison's senior unsecured notes indicates 
our expectation for a substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment 
default. For our complete recovery rating analysis, see "Recovery Report: TMM 
Holding L.P.'s Recovery Rating Profile," to be published shortly on 
RatingsDirect.

Outlook
Our stable outlook on Taylor Morrison reflects our expectation that moderate 
improvement in U.S. home building operations will temper the impact of lower 
Canadian high-rise deliveries in 2012, resulting in only a modest 
year-over-year deterioration in revenues and EBITDA. We could raise our rating 
if a more robust recovery in the U.S housing market boosts revenues and 
profitability, such that debt-to-EBITDA declines to the low-to-mid 3x area. 
There would also need to be more clarity around the financial sponsors' 
longer-term financial policy and the company's appetite to incur more debt to 
boost land inventory. We could consider lowering our rating to 'B' if a sharp 
deterioration in U.S. homebuilding fundamentals coincides with a downturn in 
the Canadian market that delays or terminates the company's planned high-rise 
deliveries from 2013 to 2015. Under this scenario, which we view as less 
likely, reduced profitability and potential land impairments could pressure 
credit metrics, and liquidity could be constrained if the company does not act 
to curtail investment in land.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Homebuilders, Strongest To Weakest, July 23, 2012
     -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook:U.S. Home Buyers Return, But Can 
Builders Deliver?, July 20, 2012
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Single-Family Homebuilders, 
Sept. 27, 2011
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

TMM Holdings L.P.

 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       

 
Monarch Communities Inc
Taylor Morrison Communities Inc.

 $675 mil Sr Unsecured due 2020                 BB-
    Recovery Rating                              2


