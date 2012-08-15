FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Aviva Plc and units
August 15, 2012

TEXT-S&P cuts Aviva Plc and units

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

     -- We have analyzed the implications of the strategic plan Aviva PLC 
announced on July 5, 2012, on our ratings on the group. 
     -- While the plan has positive objectives, such as building financial 
strength and improving operating performance, we expect a significant period 
of transition, a high cost of execution, and risks in delivery.
     -- Additional pressure on certain debt-related metrics following the 
disposal phase of the plan, plus ongoing macroeconomic volatility and record 
low interest rates, continue to delay the expected improvements in Aviva's 
financial profile.
     -- As a result, we are lowering and removing from CreditWatch our ratings 
on Aviva PLC and many of its rated subsidiaries. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the group will 
maintain its current very strong competitive position and strong capital 
adequacy.

On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 
counterparty credit rating on Aviva PLC by one notch to 'A-' from 'A', and its 
long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on all of 
the group's core operating subsidiaries by one notch to 'A+' from 'AA-'. We 
also lowered the ratings on the strategically important operating entities 
that form Aviva Canada, by one notch, to 'A' from 'A+'. The short-term 
counterparty rating on Aviva Insurance Ltd. was lowered to 'A-1' from 'A-1+'. 

These ratings were all removed from CreditWatch, where they had been placed 
with negative implications on May 17, 2012. The outlook on all the above 
entities is stable.

The rating actions reflect our view of the significant risks and costs 
associated with Aviva delivering on its strategic plan. These risks and costs 
could be elevated given the current state of macroeconomic uncertainty. In 
addition, the ongoing pressures from financial market volatility continue to 
delay the fulfillment of our expectation of improvements in Aviva's financial 
risk profile. In particular, Aviva's capitalization has proved to be very 
sensitive to financial market movements and is a key weakness to the rating. 

We expect that initially, the disposal phase of the strategic plan will strain 
other elements of the group's financial risk profile compared with our 
previous expectations. For example, we expect to see greater pressure on 
certain debt-related metrics and volatility in results as the restructuring is 
implemented. Our rating actions reflect the cumulative impact of a number of 
adverse developments over recent months compared with our expectations and 
assumptions. These developments include the delay to Aviva's deleveraging plan 
and a revision in our view of management and corporate strategy (see "Aviva 
PLC And Subsidiaries Placed On Watch Negative On Uncertain Implications Of 
Management Changes And Strategic Review," published on May 17, 2012). 

We recognize the positive objectives contained within Aviva's strategic 
plan--such as the focus on improving capital levels, reducing capital 
volatility, and allocating capital more selectively to enhance operating 
performance. However, we consider that it may take significant time to see 
these potential benefits, if successfully executed, being fully reflected in 
financial metrics. During this transition period, the company will incur costs 
and be exposed to risks related to execution. In our opinion, these risks are 
not sufficiently mitigated by other credit strengths to maintain a very strong 
rating. 

We have revised our base-case assumption for financial leverage to over 30%, a 
level outside our previous expectation. This reflects the adverse market 
conditions and our forecast of the likely cost of executing Aviva's strategic 
plan. We no longer expect material deleveraging to occur within the next year 
given the ongoing delays and uncertainties over the timing of Aviva's plan to 
reduce its hybrid debt by GBP700 million. We also expect a narrower business 
profile to reduce fixed-charge coverage ratios to below the 6x we had 
expected, until Aviva restores its earnings capacity by enhancing its 
operating performance and deleveraging.

Financial market volatility and record low interest rates continue to dampen 
the group's performance, hampering improvements in the group's financial 
profile. For instance, in our view, Aviva's capitalization has remained under 
pressure during 2012. Successful delivery of the strategic plan may ultimately 
improve our capital assessment, but we consider it unlikely that it will be 
strengthened into the very strong range, even if Aviva's plans include selling 
businesses that we consider to be "non-strategically important".

The ratings on the core operating subsidiaries reflect our view of the group's 
very strong competitive position and very strong operating performance. These 
positive factors are offset by the relative weaknesses of other elements of 
the group's financial risk profile, namely capitalization and financial 
flexibility.

The 'BBB+/Negative' ratings on Aviva Insurance (Europe) SE and the 
'A/Negative' ratings on the operating entities that form Aviva USA are 
unaffected by our review. The ratings on Aviva USA were lowered on July 9, 
2012 based on our view that the operations are "non-strategically important" 
to the group, as defined under our group methodology (see "Aviva PLC's U.S. 
Subsidiaries Downgraded To 'A' From 'A+' On S&P Status Change To 
Non-Strategically Important," July 9, 2012).

The stable outlook on the core operating entities of the group reflects our 
expectation that the group will maintain its current very strong competitive 
position and strong capital adequacy. 

Positive rating action is likely to depend on the group improving its 
financial profile without impairing its very strong business profile. This is 
likely to be predicated on:
     -- An improvement in profitability levels, especially from the life 
insurance businesses, a reduction in volatility from more selective capital 
allocation, and delivery of the planned GBP400 million per year cost reductions;
     -- A reduction in leverage or an increase in earnings capacity, such that 
projected fixed-charge coverage levels trend above 6x and financial leverage 
is sustainably below 30%; 
     -- Capital adequacy improves to levels toward the higher end of the 
strong range, supported by a reduction in capital volatility; and 
     -- The group's very strong business profile remains intact after 
disposals of the segments currently defined as noncore.

We may take a negative rating action if:

     -- The group's financial profile deteriorates further, causing capital 
adequacy to decline to adequate levels. This could result from its exposure to 
eurozone-related risks or unexpected capital strains from noncore businesses; 
or
     -- Execution of the group's new strategic plan is more wide-ranging than 
we expect--for example, because it proves difficult to boost performance of 
some of the business segments currently identified as needing improvement, 
potentially resulting in further disposals and therefore a weaker assessment 
of Aviva's business profile.


All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal.

     -- Aviva PLC's U.S. Subsidiaries Downgraded To 'A' From 'A+' On S&P 
Status Change To Non-Strategically Important, July 9, 2012
     -- Aviva PLC And Subsidiaries Placed On Watch Negative On Uncertain 
Implications Of Management Changes And Strategic Review, May 17, 2012
     -- Aviva Group, May 2, 2012
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009
     -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008

                                        To                 From
Aviva PLC
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        A-/Stable/--       A/Watch Neg/--
 Junior Subordinated                    BBB                BBB+/Watch Neg
 Commercial Paper*                      A-1                A-1+/Watch Neg

Aviva Assurances S.A.
Aviva Vie S.A.
Aviva Re Ltd.
Aviva Life & Pensions UK Ltd.
Aviva International Insurance Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       AA-/Watch Neg/--

Aviva Assurances S.A.
Aviva Vie S.A.
Aviva Re Ltd.
Aviva Life & Pensions UK Ltd.
Aviva International Insurance Ltd.
Aviva Insurance Ltd.
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       AA-/Watch Neg/--

Aviva Insurance Co. of Canada
Traders General Insurance Co.
Scottish & York Insurance Co. Ltd.
S&Y Insurance Co.
Pilot Insurance Co.
Elite Insurance Co.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A/Stable/--        A+/Watch Neg/--
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        A/Stable/--        A+/Watch Neg/--

Aviva Insurance Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/A-1      AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+

*Guaranteed by Aviva Insurance Ltd.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
