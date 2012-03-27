FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread remains flat
#Market News
March 27, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread remains flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 27 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite remained unchanged
at 197 basis points (bps) and the speculative-grade composite spread remained
unchanged at 608 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A' spreads remained flat at 128
bps and 170 bps, respectively. The 'BBB' spread widened by 1 bp to 244 bps, and
the 'BB' and 	
'B' spreads tightened by 1 bp each to 434 bps and 657 bps, respectively. The 	
'CCC' spread expanded by 2 bps to 1,020 bps.	
	
By industry, financial institutions widened by 3 bps to 303 bps, and banks 	
contracted by 2 bps to 305 bps. Industrials, utilities, and telecommunications 	
remained flat at 288 bps, 202 bps, and 314 bps, respectively.	
	
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 	
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is at its one-year 	
moving average of 197 bps and below its five-year moving average of 239 bps. 	
The speculative-grade composite spread is below its one-year moving average of 	
635 bps and below its five-year moving average of 719 bps. We expect continued 	
volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, 	
which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive 	
side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average 	
in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the 	
financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue 	
to weigh on risky assets.	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

