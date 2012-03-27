TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread remains flat

March 27 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite remained unchanged at 197 basis points (bps) and the speculative-grade composite spread remained unchanged at 608 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A' spreads remained flat at 128 bps and 170 bps, respectively. The 'BBB' spread widened by 1 bp to 244 bps, and the 'BB' and 'B' spreads tightened by 1 bp each to 434 bps and 657 bps, respectively. The 'CCC' spread expanded by 2 bps to 1,020 bps. By industry, financial institutions widened by 3 bps to 303 bps, and banks contracted by 2 bps to 305 bps. Industrials, utilities, and telecommunications remained flat at 288 bps, 202 bps, and 314 bps, respectively. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is at its one-year moving average of 197 bps and below its five-year moving average of 239 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below its one-year moving average of 635 bps and below its five-year moving average of 719 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.