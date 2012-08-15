FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises National Commercial Bank Jamaica short-term rating
August 15, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises National Commercial Bank Jamaica short-term rating

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- On August 13, we raised our short-term rating on Jamaica to 'B' from 
'C' following the revision of our methodology for linking short- and long-term 
ratings on corporate and sovereign issuers.
     -- We are raising the short-term rating on National Commercial Bank 
Jamaica to 'B' from 'C' and affirming the 'B-' long-term foreign and local 
currency issuer credit ratings on the bank.
     -- The outlook remains negative, reflecting the outlook on Jamaica, as 
the sovereign rating currently caps the bank's stand-alone credit profile.


Rating Action
On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term 
issuer credit rating on National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd. (NCB) to
'B' 
from 'C'. We also affirmed our 'B-' long-term foreign and local currency 
issuer credit ratings on the bank. The outlook remains negative.

Rationale
The upgrade reflects the revision of Standard & Poor's criteria on the linkage 
between long- and short-term ratings on corporate and sovereign issuers and 
NCB's higher stand-alone credit profile (SACP) than the sovereign rating, 
which caps the ratings on the bank. Currently, the bank's SACP is 'b' and the 
long-term sovereign rating on Jamaica is 'B-'. This reflects our belief that 
the bank's significant exposure to the government and public entities 
represents a constraint on the issuer credit rating, and the upgrade does not 
reflect an improvement in our view of the bank's short-term creditworthiness.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the sovereign outlook and our opinion that NCB 
might suffer due to its high exposure to the government and public entities. 
Any positive rating action would depend on the sovereign rating on Jamaica. A 
negative rating action could occur if there's a negative action on the 
sovereign or if current economic conditions in the country significantly 
pressure the bank's liquidity or capital or if its nonperforming assets ratio 
rises above 10%.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating                    B-/Negative/C

SACP                                    b
Anchor                                  b+

Business Position                       Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings                    Adequate (+1)
Risk Position                           Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity                   Average and Weak (-2)

Support                                 0
GRE Support                             0
Group Support                           0
Sovereign Support                       0

Additional Factors                      -1

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Jamaica Short-Term Rating Raised To 'B' On Criteria Change; 'B-' 
Long-Term Rating Affirmed; Outlook Remains Negative, Aug. 13, 2012
     -- National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd. 'B-/C' Rating Affirmed On New 
Bank Criteria; Outlook Negative, Dec. 13, 2011
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011


Ratings List
National Commercial Bank Jamaica
                             To                From
  Issuer credit rating       B-/Negative/B     B-/Negative/C
  Certificate of deposit     B-/B              B-/C

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
