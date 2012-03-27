TEXT-S&P assigns Handy & Harman preliminary ratings

Overview -- Handy & Harman Group Ltd., a subsidiary of U.S.-based diversified industrial products company Handy & Harman Ltd., plans to enter into a new $200 million term loan B due 2018. -- We are assigning a preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to Handy & Harman Ltd. -- We are assigning a preliminary 'B' issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating to the proposed $200 million term loan. -- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that Handy & Harman's credit measures will remain in-line with the 'B' corporate credit rating, given our expectation for a modest improvement in the company's end markets. Rating Action On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to Handy & Harman Group Ltd., a subsidiary of Handy & Harman Ltd. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a preliminary 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating) issue-level rating to Handy & Harman Group Ltd.'s proposed $200 million term loan B due 2018. The preliminary recovery rating on the proposed notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of payment default. The company plans to use proceeds from the proposed transaction to repay outstanding debt as well as to pay related fees and expenses. Rationale The preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating on White Plains, N.Y.-based Handy & Harman reflects our assessment of its "vulnerable" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. We view key business risks to include the company's reliance upon cyclical construction as well as repair and remodeling markets, some exposure to highly volatile costs for raw materials such as silver and steel, and a somewhat aggressive growth strategy. These factors are partially offset by its good position in niche markets and low customer concentration. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers Handy & Harman's financial risk profile to be aggressive given our expectation that it will maintain leverage between 4x and 5x by the end of fiscal 2012. This leverage assumption incorporates the expectation that any future acquisitions would be financed in a manner that won't negatively impact the company's financial risk profile. Our baseline scenario anticipates that demand for Handy & Harman's diversified industrial products will modestly increase as the economy rebounds and construction markets recover. We expect that sales for the company overall could grow in the mid-to-high single digits given continued market share gains. We are forecasting adjusted EBITDA for 2012 of between $80 million and $90 million, compared with about $75 million in 2011 due to increased sales, offset by flat margins due to higher raw material costs. Key risks to our forecast include a significant downturn in the company's key end markets, namely cyclical residential and commercial construction, or the inability to offset higher raw material costs (particularly silver and steel) through hedging or price increases. Pro forma for the proposed term loan, total debt (including adjustments for pensions and operating leases) is expected to approximate $340 million. Given our forecast for a modest improvement in EBITDA, leverage is likely to be maintained somewhere between 4x and 4.5x in 2012, metrics we would consider to be in line with the 'B' rating given its vulnerable business risk profile. Handy & Harman Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of Handy & Harman Ltd., which owns and operates distinct industrial products segments: Precious Metals, which fabricates precious metals and their alloys into brazing alloys; Tubing, which manufactures a wide variety of steel tubing products; Engineered Materials, which manufactures and supplies products to the construction and building industries; Arlon Electronic Materials, which designs and manufactures high performance laminate materials and silicone rubber products utilized in specialty markets such as military, aerospace, and wireless communications; and Kasco, a provider of meat-room blade products and repair services for supermarkets, restaurants and meat and fish processing plants. Individually and collectively we view these businesses to have vulnerable risk profiles given their small size, cyclical end markets, and exposure to volatile raw material prices. Liquidity In our view, Handy & Harman's liquidity position is "adequate" based on our criteria. Our view of the company's liquidity profile includes: -- An expectation that liquidity sources (including availability under the company's proposed $125 million asset-based revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next one to two years. -- An expectation that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by up to 15%. -- Our view that compliance with financial maintenance covenants would likely survive a 15% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant test measures. We estimate that the company should have about $50 million of cash on the balance sheet, as well as close to full availability on its proposed $125 million asset-based revolving credit facility by year-end 2012. Availability under the ABL facility is subject to a borrowing base of eligible receivables and inventory, which will fluctuate throughout the year due to seasonal working capital changes. We do not think the company faces any financial covenant issues, as a fixed charge covenant is applied only if availability under the credit facilities falls below $25 million. Given our projections, we expect Handy & Harman to maintain enough availability to not trigger the fixed-charge covenant. We also expect the company to maintain adequate cushion on the total leverage and interest coverage ratios that govern its proposed term loan. We also expect working capital to be a modest use of cash in 2012 and free cash flow to be about $30 million, given an estimated $30 million in capital expenditures. The nearest debt maturity will occur in 2017, when the company's proposed ABL facility matures. Recovery analysis For a complete discussion of our recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Handy & Harman, to be published on RatingsDirect shortly following the release of this report. Outlook The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that Handy & Harman's credit measures will remain in-line with the 'B' corporate credit rating, given our expectation for a modest improvement in the company's end markets (namely, commercial and residential construction as well as repair and remodeling markets), as well as potential market share gains. We expect leverage to be maintained at 5x or lower over the next several quarters. Our ratings incorporate the expectation that any potential acquisitions would be financed in a manner that won't negatively impact the company's financial risk profile. We also expect the company's liquidity to remain adequate to fund internal working capital needs as well as capital expenditures. We could take a negative rating action if credit measures were to weaken from current levels because, among other considerations, the company's key end markets were to significantly weaken further from current levels or if the company could not offset a sharp increase in raw material costs with price increases resulting in a material decline in EBITDA margins. Moreover, we could take a negative rating action if the company uses debt for acquisitions or shareholder-friendly actions. We view a positive rating action as unlikely over the near term given our view of the company's vulnerable business risk profile. Ratings List New Rating; Outlook Stable Handy & Harman Group Ltd Corporate credit rating B(prelim)/Stable/-- Proposed $200 mil term loan B due 2018 B(prelim) Recovery rating 4(prelim)