TEXT-S&P assigns Handy & Harman preliminary ratings
March 27, 2012

TEXT-S&P assigns Handy & Harman preliminary ratings

Overview	
     -- Handy & Harman Group Ltd., a subsidiary of U.S.-based diversified
industrial products company Handy & Harman Ltd., plans to enter into a
new $200 million term loan B due 2018.	
    -- We are assigning a preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to Handy & 	
Harman Ltd.	
     -- We are assigning a preliminary 'B' issue-level rating and '4' recovery 	
rating to the proposed $200 million term loan.	
     -- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that Handy & 	
Harman's credit measures will remain in-line with the 'B' corporate credit 	
rating, given our expectation for a modest improvement in the company's end 	
markets.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 	
'B' corporate credit rating to Handy & Harman Group Ltd., a subsidiary of 	
Handy & Harman Ltd. The rating outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we assigned a preliminary 'B' (the same as the corporate 	
credit rating) issue-level rating to Handy & Harman Group Ltd.'s proposed $200 	
million term loan B due 2018. The preliminary recovery rating on the proposed 	
notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in 	
the event of payment default. 	
	
The company plans to use proceeds from the proposed transaction to repay 	
outstanding debt as well as to pay related fees and expenses.	
	
Rationale	
The preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating on White Plains, N.Y.-based Handy 	
& Harman reflects our assessment of its "vulnerable" business risk and 	
"aggressive" financial risk. We view key business risks to include the 	
company's reliance upon cyclical construction as well as repair and remodeling 	
markets, some exposure to highly volatile costs for raw materials such as 	
silver and steel, and a somewhat aggressive growth strategy. These factors are 	
partially offset by its good position in niche markets and low customer 	
concentration. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers Handy & Harman's 	
financial risk profile to be aggressive given our expectation that it will 	
maintain leverage between 4x and 5x by the end of fiscal 2012. This leverage 	
assumption incorporates the expectation that any future acquisitions would be 	
financed in a manner that won't negatively impact the company's financial risk 	
profile.	
	
Our baseline scenario anticipates that demand for Handy & Harman's diversified 	
industrial products will modestly increase as the economy rebounds and 	
construction markets recover. We expect that sales for the company overall 	
could grow in the mid-to-high single digits given continued market share 	
gains. We are forecasting adjusted EBITDA for 2012 of between $80 million and 	
$90 million, compared with about $75 million in 2011 due to increased sales, 	
offset by flat margins due to higher raw material costs. Key risks to our 	
forecast include a significant downturn in the company's key end markets, 	
namely cyclical residential and commercial construction, or the inability to 	
offset higher raw material costs (particularly silver and steel) through 	
hedging or price increases. 	
	
Pro forma for the proposed term loan, total debt (including adjustments for 	
pensions and operating leases) is expected to approximate $340 million. Given 	
our forecast for a modest improvement in EBITDA, leverage is likely to be 	
maintained somewhere between 4x and 4.5x in 2012, metrics we would consider to 	
be in line with the 'B' rating given its vulnerable business risk profile.	
	
Handy & Harman Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of Handy & Harman Ltd., which owns 	
and operates distinct industrial products segments: Precious Metals, which 	
fabricates precious metals and their alloys into brazing alloys; Tubing, which 	
manufactures a wide variety of steel tubing products; Engineered Materials, 	
which manufactures and supplies products to the construction and building 	
industries; Arlon Electronic Materials, which designs and manufactures high 	
performance laminate materials and silicone rubber products utilized in 	
specialty markets such as military, aerospace, and wireless communications; 	
and Kasco, a provider of meat-room blade products and repair services for 	
supermarkets, restaurants and meat and fish processing plants. Individually 	
and collectively we view these businesses to have vulnerable risk profiles 	
given their small size, cyclical end markets, and exposure to volatile raw 	
material prices.	
	
Liquidity	
In our view, Handy & Harman's liquidity position is "adequate" based on our 	
criteria. Our view of the company's liquidity profile includes:	
     -- An expectation that liquidity sources (including availability under 	
the company's proposed $125 million asset-based revolving credit facility) 	
will exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next one to two years.	
     -- An expectation that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, 	
even if EBITDA were to decline by up to 15%.	
     -- Our view that compliance with financial maintenance covenants would 	
likely survive a 15% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant 	
test measures.	
	
We estimate that the company should have about $50 million of cash on the 	
balance sheet, as well as close to full availability on its proposed $125 	
million asset-based revolving credit facility by year-end 2012. Availability 	
under the ABL facility is subject to a borrowing base of eligible receivables 	
and inventory, which will fluctuate throughout the year due to seasonal 	
working capital changes. We do not think the company faces any financial 	
covenant issues, as a fixed charge covenant is applied only if availability 	
under the credit facilities falls below $25 million. Given our projections, we 	
expect Handy & Harman to maintain enough availability to not trigger the 	
fixed-charge covenant. We also expect the company to maintain adequate cushion 	
on the total leverage and interest coverage ratios that govern its proposed 	
term loan.	
	
We also expect working capital to be a modest use of cash in 2012 and free 	
cash flow to be about $30 million, given an estimated $30 million in capital 	
expenditures. The nearest debt maturity will occur in 2017, when the company's 	
proposed ABL facility matures.	
	
	
Recovery analysis	
For a complete discussion of our recovery analysis, please see the recovery 	
report on Handy & Harman, to be published on RatingsDirect shortly following 	
the release of this report.	
	
Outlook	
The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that Handy & Harman's 	
credit measures will remain in-line with the 'B' corporate credit rating, 	
given our expectation for a modest improvement in the company's end markets 	
(namely, commercial and residential construction as well as repair and 	
remodeling markets), as well as potential market share gains. We expect 	
leverage to be maintained at 5x or lower over the next several quarters. Our 	
ratings incorporate the expectation that any potential acquisitions would be 	
financed in a manner that won't negatively impact the company's financial risk 	
profile. We also expect the company's liquidity to remain adequate to fund 	
internal working capital needs as well as capital expenditures.	
	
We could take a negative rating action if credit measures were to weaken from 	
current levels because, among other considerations, the company's key end 	
markets were to significantly weaken further from current levels or if the 	
company could not offset a sharp increase in raw material costs with price 	
increases resulting in a material decline in EBITDA margins. Moreover, we 	
could take a negative rating action if the company uses debt for acquisitions 	
or shareholder-friendly actions. 	
	
We view a positive rating action as unlikely over the near term given our view 	
of the company's vulnerable business risk profile. 	
	
Ratings List	
New Rating; Outlook Stable	
	
Handy & Harman Group Ltd	
 Corporate credit rating                  B(prelim)/Stable/--  	
 Proposed $200 mil term loan B due 2018   B(prelim)    	
 Recovery rating                          4(prelim)

