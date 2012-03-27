FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Affinion Group Holdings Inc ratings
March 27, 2012

TEXT-S&P cuts Affinion Group Holdings Inc ratings

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview	
    -- U.S.-based integrated marketer Affinion Group Holdings Inc.'s debt 	
leverage has remained elevated.	
    -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B' from 	
'B+'. The rating outlook is negative.	
    -- The negative outlook is based on our concerns that that the cushion of 	
compliance under financial covenants will likely narrow over the next year.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on Stamford, Conn.-based Affinion Group Holdings Inc. to 'B' 	
from 'B+'. The rating outlook is negative.	
	
In conjunction with the downgrade, we also lowered our issue-level ratings on 	
the company's debt by one notch. Our recovery ratings on these debt issues 	
remain unchanged.	
	
Total debt at the company was $2.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade reflects our view that leverage will remain high over the 	
intermediate term, reflecting ongoing risks of member attrition. Credit 	
measures have remained elevated, as the benefit of the January 2011 	
equity-financed acquisition of online marketing services company Webloyalty 	
Holdings Inc. did not offset debt-financed special dividends in the first 	
quarter of 2011. Operating performance is under pressure as a result of 	
challenges experienced in the financial services industry, the company's 	
largest client pool, and increased marketing costs and commissions aimed at 	
restoring revenue growth. We expect that Affinion's margin of compliance with 	
its net debt leverage covenant will diminish to under 10% with the June 30, 	
2012 step-down to 5.75x, and because of weaker operating performance resulting 	
from an increase in marketing spending in the first half of 2012.	
	
We consider the company's business risk profile as "weak," because of 	
continued membership attrition in many of its services, some affinity partner 	
concentration (especially in the financial services industry), and competitive 	
pressures in the membership marketing business. Relatively high leverage, a 	
record of acquisitions and special dividends, and low discretionary cash flow 	
to debt underpin our view of Affinion's financial risk profile as "highly 	
leveraged." The company operates in the direct marketing industry, which we 	
consider mature, and which relies heavily on ongoing investment in acquiring 	
new members. 	
	
Affinion is a leading direct marketer of membership, insurance, and credit 	
card ancillary services, primarily sold under the names of affinity partner 	
institutions, such as financial institutions and retailers. Revenue from its 	
existing customer base has historically generated a significant percentage of 	
sales, but organic growth has been minimal over the past few years, reflecting 	
weak conditions in the financial services industry. Direct mail, which we view 	
as facing declining fundamentals, remains a significant marketing channel for 	
the company to acquire new members. We expect the company to continue to 	
expand its online marketing efforts, though response rates could decline 	
accordingly because many players are pursuing a similar strategy. 	
	
Under our base-case scenario, we expect 2012 and 2013 revenue and EBITDA to 	
increase at a low-single-digit percentage rate. Our base case suggests 	
lease-adjusted gross debt leverage will modestly decline to the mid-7x area 	
for 2012 and the low- to mid-7x area for 2013, based on our outlook for a 	
slight uptick in performance as a result of new member acquisitions.	
	
Revenues and EBITDA both increased 12% in 2011 because of a full-year 	
inclusion of the July 2010 Connexions Loyalty Travel Solutions acquisition, 	
the January 2011 stock-based purchase of Webloyalty Holdings, and the August 	
2011 acquisition of online marketer Prospectiv. Affinion's consolidated 	
lease-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio was flat at 7.7x in 2011, as $259 million 	
in special dividends offset the contribution from recent acquisitions. 	
Leverage is well in excess of the more than 5x adjusted debt-to-EBITDA 	
indicative threshold that we associate with a "highly leveraged" financial 	
risk profile. Lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest expense was thin at 	
1.6x in 2011. Our base-case scenario indicates that interest coverage will 	
remain flat, at roughly 1.6x in 2012 and 2013.	
	
Discretionary cash flow was minimal in 2011, at roughly 10% of EBITDA, because 	
of increasing working capital related to recent acquisitions and higher 	
capital spending. We expect discretionary cash flow to remain at roughly 10% 	
of EBITDA in 2012 and 2013.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Affinion has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next 	
12 months, although we believe it will have a narrowing margin of compliance 	
with financial covenants by June 30, 2012. We will likely revise our 	
assessment of the liquidity profile to "less than adequate" in the near term, 	
unless we become convinced that the company will be able to widen its margin 	
of compliance.	
	
Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect that the company's sources will be sufficient to cover uses 	
for the next 12-18 months by 1.2x or more. 	
     -- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15%-20% drop 	
in EBITDA over the next 12 months. 	
     -- The company has the capacity to absorb high-impact, low-probability 	
events over the next 12 months, in our view. 	
     -- Compliance with the net debt leverage covenant would not survive a 15% 	
drop in EBITDA over the coming 12-18 months because of step-downs, but we 	
believe the company would be able to afford increased debt service costs 	
associated with an amendment to its credit agreement should its margin of 	
compliance decline. 	
     -- We believe the company currently has good relationships with its banks 	
and has a satisfactory standing in the credit markets.	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, liquid resources included $106.4 million in unrestricted 	
cash (down from $164.2 million a year ago) and an undrawn $165 million 	
revolving credit facility due 2015. We do not expect further special dividends 	
over the near term.	
	
Credit facility financial covenants apply to the Affinion Group Inc. Inc. 	
operating company and exclude public debt at the Affinion Group Holdings 	
parent. Pro forma net debt leverage, including the contribution from recent 	
acquisitions, was 5.17x as of Dec. 31, 2011, versus a 6.25x covenant, 	
providing a 17% margin of compliance. We expect the margin of compliance with 	
the covenant to narrow with step-downs to 5.75x and 5.25x as of June 30, 2012 	
and 2013, respectively. Credit facility covenants limit the inclusion of 	
operating cash in computing net debt to $50 million through March 31, 2012. In 	
subsequent periods, covenants give full credit for cash balances, though the 	
benefit would have been minimal as of Dec. 31, 2011, as operating company cash 	
was only $86.3 million.	
	
Term loan debt maturities are minimal, as the loan amortizes at a 1% rate, or 	
$11 million per year, until the $1.1 billion maturity in 2016, which we expect 	
will be refinanced. Intermediate-term debt maturities consist of $680 million 	
of notes due 2015 and the unused $165 million revolving credit facility due 	
2015, which we also expect will be refinanced.	
	
Outlook	
The negative rating outlook reflects potential obstacles to increasing EBITDA 	
and rebuilding operating company cash balances to achieve an adequate margin 	
of compliance with the June 30, 2012 step-down of the company's debt leverage 	
covenant. We could lower our rating to 'B-' if operating performance 	
deteriorates, resulting in an increase in debt leverage above 8x, and we 	
conclude that discretionary cash flow will narrow to less than $20 million. 	
More specifically, we could lower the rating if we become convinced that 	
EBITDA will decline 10% for full-year 2012. Factors that could contribute to 	
such a scenario include membership declines and an inability to increase 	
average revenue per member, caused by financial institution consolidation and 	
a resurgence of economic pressures on consumer spending.	
	
We could revise the outlook to stable if Affinion improves operating 	
performance and we become convinced that the company will generate moderately 	
positive discretionary cash flow and establish sufficient margin of compliance 	
with financial covenants to withstand step-downs at June 30, 2012 and June 30, 	
2013.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Downgraded	
                            To              From	
Affinion Group Holdings Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating    B/Negative/--   B+/Negative/--	
 Senior Unsecured           CCC+            B-	
   Recovery Rating          6               6	
	
Affinion Group Inc.	
 Senior Secured             B+              BB-	
   Recovery Rating          2               2	
 Senior Unsecured           CCC+            B-	
   Recovery Rating          6               6	
 Subordinated               CCC+            B-	
   Recovery Rating          6               6

