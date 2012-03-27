TEXT-S&P cuts Affinion Group Holdings Inc ratings

Overview -- U.S.-based integrated marketer Affinion Group Holdings Inc.'s debt leverage has remained elevated. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B' from 'B+'. The rating outlook is negative. -- The negative outlook is based on our concerns that that the cushion of compliance under financial covenants will likely narrow over the next year. Rating Action On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Stamford, Conn.-based Affinion Group Holdings Inc. to 'B' from 'B+'. The rating outlook is negative. In conjunction with the downgrade, we also lowered our issue-level ratings on the company's debt by one notch. Our recovery ratings on these debt issues remain unchanged. Total debt at the company was $2.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011. Rationale The downgrade reflects our view that leverage will remain high over the intermediate term, reflecting ongoing risks of member attrition. Credit measures have remained elevated, as the benefit of the January 2011 equity-financed acquisition of online marketing services company Webloyalty Holdings Inc. did not offset debt-financed special dividends in the first quarter of 2011. Operating performance is under pressure as a result of challenges experienced in the financial services industry, the company's largest client pool, and increased marketing costs and commissions aimed at restoring revenue growth. We expect that Affinion's margin of compliance with its net debt leverage covenant will diminish to under 10% with the June 30, 2012 step-down to 5.75x, and because of weaker operating performance resulting from an increase in marketing spending in the first half of 2012. We consider the company's business risk profile as "weak," because of continued membership attrition in many of its services, some affinity partner concentration (especially in the financial services industry), and competitive pressures in the membership marketing business. Relatively high leverage, a record of acquisitions and special dividends, and low discretionary cash flow to debt underpin our view of Affinion's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." The company operates in the direct marketing industry, which we consider mature, and which relies heavily on ongoing investment in acquiring new members. Affinion is a leading direct marketer of membership, insurance, and credit card ancillary services, primarily sold under the names of affinity partner institutions, such as financial institutions and retailers. Revenue from its existing customer base has historically generated a significant percentage of sales, but organic growth has been minimal over the past few years, reflecting weak conditions in the financial services industry. Direct mail, which we view as facing declining fundamentals, remains a significant marketing channel for the company to acquire new members. We expect the company to continue to expand its online marketing efforts, though response rates could decline accordingly because many players are pursuing a similar strategy. Under our base-case scenario, we expect 2012 and 2013 revenue and EBITDA to increase at a low-single-digit percentage rate. Our base case suggests lease-adjusted gross debt leverage will modestly decline to the mid-7x area for 2012 and the low- to mid-7x area for 2013, based on our outlook for a slight uptick in performance as a result of new member acquisitions. Revenues and EBITDA both increased 12% in 2011 because of a full-year inclusion of the July 2010 Connexions Loyalty Travel Solutions acquisition, the January 2011 stock-based purchase of Webloyalty Holdings, and the August 2011 acquisition of online marketer Prospectiv. Affinion's consolidated lease-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio was flat at 7.7x in 2011, as $259 million in special dividends offset the contribution from recent acquisitions. Leverage is well in excess of the more than 5x adjusted debt-to-EBITDA indicative threshold that we associate with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest expense was thin at 1.6x in 2011. Our base-case scenario indicates that interest coverage will remain flat, at roughly 1.6x in 2012 and 2013. Discretionary cash flow was minimal in 2011, at roughly 10% of EBITDA, because of increasing working capital related to recent acquisitions and higher capital spending. We expect discretionary cash flow to remain at roughly 10% of EBITDA in 2012 and 2013. Liquidity We believe Affinion has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 months, although we believe it will have a narrowing margin of compliance with financial covenants by June 30, 2012. We will likely revise our assessment of the liquidity profile to "less than adequate" in the near term, unless we become convinced that the company will be able to widen its margin of compliance. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect that the company's sources will be sufficient to cover uses for the next 12-18 months by 1.2x or more. -- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15%-20% drop in EBITDA over the next 12 months. -- The company has the capacity to absorb high-impact, low-probability events over the next 12 months, in our view. -- Compliance with the net debt leverage covenant would not survive a 15% drop in EBITDA over the coming 12-18 months because of step-downs, but we believe the company would be able to afford increased debt service costs associated with an amendment to its credit agreement should its margin of compliance decline. -- We believe the company currently has good relationships with its banks and has a satisfactory standing in the credit markets. As of Dec. 31, 2011, liquid resources included $106.4 million in unrestricted cash (down from $164.2 million a year ago) and an undrawn $165 million revolving credit facility due 2015. We do not expect further special dividends over the near term. Credit facility financial covenants apply to the Affinion Group Inc. Inc. operating company and exclude public debt at the Affinion Group Holdings parent. Pro forma net debt leverage, including the contribution from recent acquisitions, was 5.17x as of Dec. 31, 2011, versus a 6.25x covenant, providing a 17% margin of compliance. We expect the margin of compliance with the covenant to narrow with step-downs to 5.75x and 5.25x as of June 30, 2012 and 2013, respectively. Credit facility covenants limit the inclusion of operating cash in computing net debt to $50 million through March 31, 2012. In subsequent periods, covenants give full credit for cash balances, though the benefit would have been minimal as of Dec. 31, 2011, as operating company cash was only $86.3 million. Term loan debt maturities are minimal, as the loan amortizes at a 1% rate, or $11 million per year, until the $1.1 billion maturity in 2016, which we expect will be refinanced. Intermediate-term debt maturities consist of $680 million of notes due 2015 and the unused $165 million revolving credit facility due 2015, which we also expect will be refinanced. Outlook The negative rating outlook reflects potential obstacles to increasing EBITDA and rebuilding operating company cash balances to achieve an adequate margin of compliance with the June 30, 2012 step-down of the company's debt leverage covenant. We could lower our rating to 'B-' if operating performance deteriorates, resulting in an increase in debt leverage above 8x, and we conclude that discretionary cash flow will narrow to less than $20 million. More specifically, we could lower the rating if we become convinced that EBITDA will decline 10% for full-year 2012. Factors that could contribute to such a scenario include membership declines and an inability to increase average revenue per member, caused by financial institution consolidation and a resurgence of economic pressures on consumer spending. We could revise the outlook to stable if Affinion improves operating performance and we become convinced that the company will generate moderately positive discretionary cash flow and establish sufficient margin of compliance with financial covenants to withstand step-downs at June 30, 2012 and June 30, 2013. Ratings List Downgraded To From Affinion Group Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B+/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured CCC+ B- Recovery Rating 6 6 Affinion Group Inc. Senior Secured B+ BB- Recovery Rating 2 2 Senior Unsecured CCC+ B- Recovery Rating 6 6 Subordinated CCC+ B- Recovery Rating 6 6