TEXT-Fitch replaces 2010 South Africa mortgage loss criteria addendum
#Market News
March 27, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch replaces 2010 South Africa mortgage loss criteria addendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 - Fitch Ratings says the report entitled EMEA Criteria Addendum -
South Africa, dated 2 March 2012, has replaced the prior version of the South
African mortgage loss criteria, which was entitled EMEA Residential Mortgage
Loss Criteria Addendum - South African, dated 25 February 2010. As the result
the 2010 criteria report has been removed from the website.	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
EMEA Criteria Addendum - South Africa

