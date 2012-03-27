FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises OGX outlook to stable from positive
March 27, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises OGX outlook to stable from positive

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

March 27 - Overview	
     -- Financing vehicle OGX Austria intends to issue $1.063 billion in 	
10-year senior unsecured notes.	
     -- We are assigning our 'B' senior unsecured rating to the proposed 	
issuance.	
     -- At the same time, we are revising our outlook on OGX to stable from 	
positive and affirming the 'B' corporate credit rating on the company.	
     -- The stable outlook mainly reflects the company's adequate liquidity to 	
continue funding its strong investment plans over the next two years.	
	
Rating Action 	
On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Brazil-based oil and gas producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes S.A.
 (OGX) to stable from positive, while affirming the 'B' issuer credit
rating on the company.	
	
At the same time, we assigned a 'B' rating to the $1.063 billion senior 	
unsecured notes with a bullet maturity of 10 years proposed by financing 	
vehicle OGX Austria GmbH. The rating on the notes is the same as the corporate 	
credit rating on OGX, which, together with OGX Petroleo e Gas Ltda. and OGX 	
Campos Petroleo e Gas S.A. (both not rated), unconditionally and irrevocably 	
guarantee them.	
	
Rationale	
The rating on the proposed senior unsecured notes is based on our expectation 	
that the ratio of priority liabilities to total assets will remain below 15%, 	
allowing for no structural subordination of the notes.	
	
The outlook revision to stable from positive is based primarily on our 	
expectation that a potential upgrade would take longer to materialize than we 	
originally expected, as our new projections include more debt--the bonds the 	
company's financing vehicle is planning to issue. We believe that OGX will 	
likely maintain very weak credit ratios during the next 12 to 18 months 	
because it will be going through its production ramp-up period with still 	
limited operating cash flow generation. However, we still consider that the 	
potential for a rapid and material improvement in credit metrics still exists 	
once the company reaches production levels of some 80 million barrels of oil 	
equivalent (Mboe), which we expect by 2014.	
	
Standard & Poor's rating on OGX reflects our view of its "weak" business risk 	
profile, given the company's preoperational phase and uncertainties regarding 	
the ability to achieve the expected production level in the next two years. 	
Despite the company's announcement of its first oil production, its short 	
track record in converting contingent resources into reserves and ramping up 	
production is its main risk. Partially mitigating these negatives are the 	
successful exploratory campaign in the Campos Basin, with more than a 90% 	
success rate, allowing the company to start generating operating cash flow; 	
and our expectation of quick deleveraging once production allows it.	
	
The company's successful exploratory campaign and the Campos Basin's prolific 	
track record help mitigate the uncertainty about reserves and production risk. 	
OGX estimates its contingent resources from the Campos and Parnaiba basins at 	
4.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, based on data from 58 current 	
successful drilled wells. In a positive development since we originally 	
assigned the rating, OGX recently started production in the Waimea 	
accumulation, producing 10,000 to 13,000 barrels per day of oil with 20° 	
American Petroleum Institute (API) gravity. It also signed its first sales 	
agreement--this one with Shell for the first two shipments, totaling 1.2 	
million barrels at an average price equivalent to a discount of $5.50 to Brent.	
	
We assess the financial profile of the company as "highly leveraged," given 	
its $3.6 billion in debt (pro forma for the upcoming issuance) with no or 	
little operating cash flow generation. Despite the company's recent first oil 	
production, we believe that OGX will remain highly leveraged until 2013. We 	
are considering the company's projected production for 2012 of 8.3 Mboe. 	
However, we are projecting a three-month delay on floating production, 	
storage, and offloading systems OSX-2/3, and therefore production will likely 	
be about 15.6 Mboe and 81.8 Mboe, respectively, during 2013 and 2014. After 	
2013, we expect the company will deleverage quickly, to an adjusted debt to 	
EBITDA of about 2.0x to 2.5x in 2014 from 7x in 2013. Adjusted funds from 	
operations to total debt would rise to a reasonable 25% from a minimal 1% to 	
2% over the same periods.	
	
Liquidity 	
We consider OGX's liquidity to be "adequate" and see this as a key supportive 	
factor for the rating. Our liquidity assessment is based on several 	
assumptions:	
	
     -- The company's liquidity sources exceeding its uses by 1.2x for the 	
coming 12 to 18 months;	
     -- No significant maturities until 2018, when the $2.6 billion bond comes 	
due; and	
     -- Capital expenditures of about $1.8 billion annually until 2014.	
	
Although the company has not generated any free operating cash flow yet, we 	
believe that its cash reserves of $2.9 billion plus debt recently issued will 	
allow it to cover budgeted operating costs and capital expenditures while 	
maintaining minimum operating cash of $500 million through 2014. An 	
alternative funding source might come from the farming out of the company's 	
fields. Although it has a debt incurrence test limited to the greater of $4 	
billion or 30% of consolidated assets less cash, it also benefits from a 	
basket of additional permitted indebtedness, including subordinated debt, and 	
debt with Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social (BNDES) and 	
others that help enhance its financial flexibility.	
	
Outlook 	
The outlook is stable, reflecting the company's adequate liquidity to fund its 	
strong investment plan to bring resources into production and, consequently, 	
materially improve its credit metrics. We believe that there is potential for 	
an upgrade if OGX ramps up production and converts its contingent resources 	
into reserves in line with its forecasted milestones. On the other hand, 	
delays in production ramp-up and difficulty in converting contingent resources 	
into reserves would delay cash generation and the expected improvement in cash 	
flow protection measures and overall capital structure, pressuring the rating 	
downward.	
	
Ratings List	
 	
Rating Affirmed; Outlook Revised	
                                        To                 From	
OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        B/Positive/--	
 	
New Rating	
 	
OGX Austria GmbH	
 Senior Unsecured	
  $1.063 bil sr unsecd nts due 2022                        B	
 	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

