#Market News
March 27, 2012 / 6:15 PM / 6 years ago

S&P UPGRADES KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO 'BB+'; OUTLOOK IS POSITIVE

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

TEXT-S&P raises Kansas City Southern ratings -    (The following statement
was released by the rating agency)	
    Overview	
    -- Kansas City Southern's credit metrics and liquidity continue to 	
improve as a result of increasing earnings, debt reduction, and reduced 	
interest expense.	
    -- We are raising our ratings, including raising the corporate credit 	
rating to 'BB+' from 'BB'. 	
    -- The outlook is positive. We expect the company's revenues and earnings 	
to continue to strengthen over the next few quarters and into 2013 due to 	
better pricing, rising volumes (particularly in Mexico), and improved 	
operating efficiency.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings on 	
Kansas City, Mo.-based Kansas City Southern, including raising the corporate 	
credit rating to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The outlook is positive.	
	
Rationale	
Our rating actions reflect KCS' stronger operating profitability, cash flow 	
adequacy, and asset protection measures. The company recorded improved funds 	
from operations (FFO) to total debt of 34% (from 24%), EBITDA interest 	
coverage of 4.6x (from 3.3x), debt to capital of 42% (from 47%), and total 	
debt to EBITDA of 2.7x (from 3.3x), for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011, 	
compared with 2010. Over the past year, KCS has refinanced a substantial 	
portion of its higher-interest debt and extended maturities.	
	
KCS' financial risk profile, though improving, remains somewhat weaker than 	
most of its Class 1 peer railroads. Given KCS' relatively limited scale and 	
end-market diversity, its earnings stability is somewhat weaker than its Class 	
1 peers. The company has significant capital spending requirements and 	
meaningful exposure to cyclical end markets such as automotive and 	
manufacturing--particularly in Mexico through its subsidiary, Kansas City 	
Southern de Mexico S.A. de C.V. (KCSM). The favorable characteristics of the 	
U.S. freight railroad industry and KCS' strategically located rail network 	
partially offset these risks. We characterize the company's business risk 	
profile as "satisfactory," financial risk profile as "significant," and 	
liquidity as "adequate," according to our criteria.	
	
The ratings incorporate our expectation that KCS will manage capital 	
expenditures, growth initiatives, and shareholder rewards, if any, in a 	
disciplined manner, maintaining FFO to total debt in the mid-30% area and debt 	
to capital in the low-40% area over the next 12 to 18 months. KCS is 	
significantly smaller and less diversified than its peers, but it operates a 	
critical rail network in the south-central U.S. and Mexico. KCS has fully 	
integrated KCSM with the operations of Kansas City Southern Railway Co. 	
(KCSR), KCS' principal U.S. subsidiary. KCS influences the management of 	
KCSM's daily operations, but KCSM and KCSR have retained separate legal 	
identities and continue to finance their operations separately.	
	
In recent quarters, KCS has implemented several cost-reduction measures 	
targeted at reducing operating expenses and improving efficiency. For the full 	
year 2011, the company reported an operating ratio (operating expenses as a 	
percentage of operating revenues) of 70.9%, lower (that is, better) than 73.2% 	
in 2010 and comparable with its Class 1 peer railroads. We believe sequential 	
improvement in freight volumes and pricing, ongoing expense reduction, and 	
moderate capital spending will result in increased earnings and cash flow for 	
the remainder of 2012 and early 2013. 	
	
KCS has invested heavily in growth capital expenditures for intermodal 	
expansion and other strategic investments over the past few years. In 2012, we 	
expect reported capital expenditures to be between $400 million and $425 	
million, significantly less than $495 million spent in 2011. As a result of 	
the company's stated plans to improve its liquidity, deleverage its balance 	
sheet, and manage capital spending needs, over the next few years we expect 	
earnings growth to continue and debt to decrease modestly. 	
	
Liquidity	
KCS has adequate liquidity, with ample cash flow and healthy revolver access. 	
In accordance with our liquidity criteria, the expectations and assumptions 	
that support our liquidity assessment include:	
     -- We expect the company's liquidity sources over the next 12 to 18 	
months to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x, the minimum level for an adequate 	
designation.	
     -- We estimate liquidity sources over the next 12 months of about $1 	
billion, consisting of cash, FFO, and unused credit facility capacity. 	
     -- We estimate uses of $500 million-$600 million, including capital 	
spending, debt maturities, and working capital needs.	
     -- We assume net sources would be positive and that the company would 	
remain in compliance with key bank covenants even if EBITDA declined 20% or 	
more.	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, KCS had cash on hand of $72 million and $350 million 	
available under its revolving credit facilities. KCS currently has $400 	
million in total credit facilities including KCSR's $200 million revolver due 	
July 2016 and KCSM's $200 million revolver due September 2016. In February 	
2012, KCSR completed an amendment to its senior secured credit facilities to 	
add a $275 million term loan. KCS used the proceeds from the debt issue, along 	
with cash on hand, to tender for $175 million of outstanding 8% senior notes 	
due 2015 and plans to tender for remaining $100 million in June 2012. Also in 	
February 2012, KCS secured a $55 million Railroad Rehabilitation and 	
Improvement Financing loan. The company used the proceeds to purchase 30 	
locomotives. Following these transactions, we expect KCS' liquidity, interest 	
expense, and maturity profile to improve, given its limited refinancing needs 	
through 2017.	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, KCS was in compliance with its debt covenants, and we 	
believe it will remain so with adequate cushions. The bank agreement includes 	
limitations on additional debt, asset sales, mergers, and restricted payments. 	
It also contains various financial covenants, including minimum interest 	
expense coverage and maximum leverage. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Kansas 	
City Southern to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is positive. Over the next year, we expect KCS' revenues to 	
benefit from modest pricing increases and volumes to benefit from the 	
gradually improving economy in the U.S. and Mexico. We also expect KCS' 	
earnings, credit metrics, and liquidity to continue to improve because of 	
efficiency improvements, lower interest expense, and debt reduction. 	
	
We could raise the ratings if earnings improvement results in FFO to total 	
debt of 35% or higher and debt to capital remains less than 45% on a sustained 	
basis. On the other hand, we could revise the outlook to stable if 	
weaker-than-expected economic growth or aggressive financial policies results 	
in reduced liquidity, FFO to total debt declining below 30%, or debt to 	
capital rising above 50% without recovering.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
                                        To                 From	
Kansas City Southern	
Kansas City Southern Railway Co.	
Kansas City Southern de Mexico S.A. de C.V.	
 Corporate credit rating                BB+/Positive/--    BB/Positive/--	
	
Kansas City Southern	
 Preferred stock                        B+                 B	
	
Kansas City Southern Railway Co.	
 Senior secured                         BBB                BBB-	
  Recovery rating                       1                  1	
 Senior unsecured                       BB+                BB	
  Recovery rating                       3                  3	
	
Kansas City Southern de Mexico S.A. de C.V.	
 Senior secured                         BBB-               BB+	
  Recovery rating                       2                  2	
 Senior unsecured                       BB+                BB	
  Recovery rating                       3                  3	
	
Southern Capital Corp.	
 Equipment trust certificates           BBB+               BBB

