S&P UPGRADES KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO 'BB+'; OUTLOOK IS POSITIVE

TEXT-S&P raises Kansas City Southern ratings - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Kansas City Southern's credit metrics and liquidity continue to improve as a result of increasing earnings, debt reduction, and reduced interest expense. -- We are raising our ratings, including raising the corporate credit rating to 'BB+' from 'BB'. -- The outlook is positive. We expect the company's revenues and earnings to continue to strengthen over the next few quarters and into 2013 due to better pricing, rising volumes (particularly in Mexico), and improved operating efficiency. Rating Action On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings on Kansas City, Mo.-based Kansas City Southern, including raising the corporate credit rating to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The outlook is positive. Rationale Our rating actions reflect KCS' stronger operating profitability, cash flow adequacy, and asset protection measures. The company recorded improved funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 34% (from 24%), EBITDA interest coverage of 4.6x (from 3.3x), debt to capital of 42% (from 47%), and total debt to EBITDA of 2.7x (from 3.3x), for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011, compared with 2010. Over the past year, KCS has refinanced a substantial portion of its higher-interest debt and extended maturities. KCS' financial risk profile, though improving, remains somewhat weaker than most of its Class 1 peer railroads. Given KCS' relatively limited scale and end-market diversity, its earnings stability is somewhat weaker than its Class 1 peers. The company has significant capital spending requirements and meaningful exposure to cyclical end markets such as automotive and manufacturing--particularly in Mexico through its subsidiary, Kansas City Southern de Mexico S.A. de C.V. (KCSM). The favorable characteristics of the U.S. freight railroad industry and KCS' strategically located rail network partially offset these risks. We characterize the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory," financial risk profile as "significant," and liquidity as "adequate," according to our criteria. The ratings incorporate our expectation that KCS will manage capital expenditures, growth initiatives, and shareholder rewards, if any, in a disciplined manner, maintaining FFO to total debt in the mid-30% area and debt to capital in the low-40% area over the next 12 to 18 months. KCS is significantly smaller and less diversified than its peers, but it operates a critical rail network in the south-central U.S. and Mexico. KCS has fully integrated KCSM with the operations of Kansas City Southern Railway Co. (KCSR), KCS' principal U.S. subsidiary. KCS influences the management of KCSM's daily operations, but KCSM and KCSR have retained separate legal identities and continue to finance their operations separately. In recent quarters, KCS has implemented several cost-reduction measures targeted at reducing operating expenses and improving efficiency. For the full year 2011, the company reported an operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenues) of 70.9%, lower (that is, better) than 73.2% in 2010 and comparable with its Class 1 peer railroads. We believe sequential improvement in freight volumes and pricing, ongoing expense reduction, and moderate capital spending will result in increased earnings and cash flow for the remainder of 2012 and early 2013. KCS has invested heavily in growth capital expenditures for intermodal expansion and other strategic investments over the past few years. In 2012, we expect reported capital expenditures to be between $400 million and $425 million, significantly less than $495 million spent in 2011. As a result of the company's stated plans to improve its liquidity, deleverage its balance sheet, and manage capital spending needs, over the next few years we expect earnings growth to continue and debt to decrease modestly. Liquidity KCS has adequate liquidity, with ample cash flow and healthy revolver access. In accordance with our liquidity criteria, the expectations and assumptions that support our liquidity assessment include: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x, the minimum level for an adequate designation. -- We estimate liquidity sources over the next 12 months of about $1 billion, consisting of cash, FFO, and unused credit facility capacity. -- We estimate uses of $500 million-$600 million, including capital spending, debt maturities, and working capital needs. -- We assume net sources would be positive and that the company would remain in compliance with key bank covenants even if EBITDA declined 20% or more. As of Dec. 31, 2011, KCS had cash on hand of $72 million and $350 million available under its revolving credit facilities. KCS currently has $400 million in total credit facilities including KCSR's $200 million revolver due July 2016 and KCSM's $200 million revolver due September 2016. In February 2012, KCSR completed an amendment to its senior secured credit facilities to add a $275 million term loan. KCS used the proceeds from the debt issue, along with cash on hand, to tender for $175 million of outstanding 8% senior notes due 2015 and plans to tender for remaining $100 million in June 2012. Also in February 2012, KCS secured a $55 million Railroad Rehabilitation and Improvement Financing loan. The company used the proceeds to purchase 30 locomotives. Following these transactions, we expect KCS' liquidity, interest expense, and maturity profile to improve, given its limited refinancing needs through 2017. As of Dec. 31, 2011, KCS was in compliance with its debt covenants, and we believe it will remain so with adequate cushions. The bank agreement includes limitations on additional debt, asset sales, mergers, and restricted payments. It also contains various financial covenants, including minimum interest expense coverage and maximum leverage. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Kansas City Southern to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is positive. Over the next year, we expect KCS' revenues to benefit from modest pricing increases and volumes to benefit from the gradually improving economy in the U.S. and Mexico. We also expect KCS' earnings, credit metrics, and liquidity to continue to improve because of efficiency improvements, lower interest expense, and debt reduction. We could raise the ratings if earnings improvement results in FFO to total debt of 35% or higher and debt to capital remains less than 45% on a sustained basis. On the other hand, we could revise the outlook to stable if weaker-than-expected economic growth or aggressive financial policies results in reduced liquidity, FFO to total debt declining below 30%, or debt to capital rising above 50% without recovering. Ratings List Upgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From Kansas City Southern Kansas City Southern Railway Co. Kansas City Southern de Mexico S.A. de C.V. Corporate credit rating BB+/Positive/-- BB/Positive/-- Kansas City Southern Preferred stock B+ B Kansas City Southern Railway Co. Senior secured BBB BBB- Recovery rating 1 1 Senior unsecured BB+ BB Recovery rating 3 3 Kansas City Southern de Mexico S.A. de C.V. Senior secured BBB- BB+ Recovery rating 2 2 Senior unsecured BB+ BB Recovery rating 3 3 Southern Capital Corp. Equipment trust certificates BBB+ BBB