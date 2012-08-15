FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Colombia outlook to positive
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 8:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Colombia outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Overview
     -- Effective implementation of fiscal reforms could improve Colombia's 
financial profile by reducing its debt and interest burdens.
     -- We are revising our outlook on the long-term ratings on Colombia to 
positive from stable.
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term foreign currency 
sovereign credit ratings on Colombia. 
     -- We are also affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term local 
currency sovereign credit ratings.


Rating Action
On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
the long-term ratings on the Republic of Colombia to positive from stable. At 
the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term foreign 
currency sovereign credit ratings on Colombia. We also affirmed our 'BBB+' 
long-term and 'A-2' short-term local currency sovereign credit ratings. The 
'BBB+' transfer and convertibility assessment remains unchanged.

Rationale
The positive outlook reflects the growing possibility that effective 
implementation of fiscal policy following earlier fiscal reforms could improve 
the government's financial profile by reducing its debt and interest burdens. 
A gradually declining debt burden, combined with continuity in key economic 
policies in coming years, could sustain GDP growth, strengthen the resilience 
of the Colombian economy, and reduce its vulnerability to external shocks, 
leading to a higher rating.

We expect that the government will manage any potentially adverse developments 
from deteriorating external conditions, including a possible reduction in 
external funding, while sustaining medium-term growth prospects and investor 
confidence. Effective implementation of recent fiscal reforms, including a new 
royalty scheme and a fiscal rule, would allow the public sector to save excess 
revenues during the boom years in order to stabilize the economy during the 
bad years of the commodity price cycle. 

Outlook
The positive outlook incorporates our expectation that the government will 
pursue macroeconomic policies that maintain stability in the event of possible 
adverse external shocks. A sustained improvement in the government's financial 
profile based on prudent fiscal policy could result in an upgrade.

We could revise our outlook on the ratings to stable if unexpectedly large 
fiscal deficits, and potentially lower long-term growth prospects, reverse the 
recent strengthening of the government's financial profile. 

Related Criteria And Research
Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Colombia (Republic of)
 Sovereign Credit Rating
  Foreign Currency                      BBB-/Positive/A-3  BBB-/Stable/A-3
  Local Currency                        BBB+/Positive/A-2  BBB+/Stable/A-2

Ratings Affirmed

Colombia (Republic of)
 Transfer & Convertibility Assessment   BBB+               
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.