TEXT-Fitch raises Laard Group LLC rating to 'BBB'
March 27, 2012 / 6:16 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch raises Laard Group LLC rating to 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 27 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Lazard Group LLC's (Lazard) Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and long-term senior unsecured debt rating to 'BBB' from 
'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Positive. 	
	
The rating action reflects Lazard's improved financial profile, specifically its	
reduced financial leverage and increased debt coverage measures. The company's 	
enhanced financial position is the result of additions to its equity base 	
through share-based incentive compensation awards, equity offerings post-IPO, 	
improved earnings generation and debt repurchases. 	
	
Earnings in fiscal year 2011 (FY2011) were up 6% year over year, lifted by the 	
performance of the asset management segment and the absence of significant 	
one-time items. Asset management had a record year helped by growth in average 	
assets under management and a shift towards comparatively higher-yielding 	
investment strategies. Performance in the financial advisory segment was 	
constrained by a slowdown in global advisory activity in the second half of the 	
year. Lazard, like other market participants, particularly suffered from the 	
significant decrease in deal activity experienced in the fourth quarter of 2011 	
as the eurozone and global uncertainty weighed on market sentiment.	
	
Lazard remains focused on controlling headcount and compensation expense while 	
attracting and retaining experienced bankers. Reported compensation expenses are	
affected by the amortization of prior years' deferred incentive compensation. In	
the long run, Lazard targets a compensation-to-income ratio in the mid- to 	
high-50 percentage range. This goal will become more achievable after 2012 when 	
the amortization of prior years' elevated deferred compensation is complete. 	
Amortization expenses will then trend lower, in line with the company's changes 	
to its compensation and incentive policies.	
	
Looking ahead, Lazard appears well positioned to maintain positive momentum, 	
helped by improving capital markets and signs of increasing M&A activity. 	
Continued development of the asset management business brings potentially 	
increased balance to franchise revenues and earnings opportunities. As such, 	
Fitch expects the firm's financial profile to continue to improve.	
	
Upward rating momentum is constrained by the company's relatively narrow product	
offering and the cyclicality of its business model. Nonetheless, continued 	
reduction in financial leverage, improved debt coverage ratios and controlled 	
operating expenses would solidify the firm's risk profile in its rating 	
category. Significant declines in financial performance and/or weak market 	
conditions could pressure the ratings. Deterioration in the currently strong 	
cash versus long-term debt levels could also adversely impact ratings. 	
	
Lazard is a well-established global investment bank that operates two main 	
businesses: financial advisory and asset management. Financial advisory remains 	
the cornerstone of the franchise and includes both M&A and restructuring. Asset 	
management has established a good foothold, and average assets under management 	
(AUM) levels have trended higher over the past couple of years. Lazard's 	
competitive advantages are its highly experienced investment bankers, global 	
reach and independent status. 	
	
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings: 	
	
Lazard Group LLC	
	
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';	
--Senior debt rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. 	
--Rating Outlook to Stable from Positive.

