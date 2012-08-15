TEXT-Fitch affirms Morgan Stanley 1997-RR

Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed three classes of notes issued by Morgan Stanley 1997-RR (MS 1997-RR). The affirmations reflect the distressed nature of the underlying collateral of which approximately 27.8% are non-rated or defaulted first-loss commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) bonds. A detailed list of rating actions is shown below. Since the last rating action in August 2011, there has been an additional $3.5 million in principal losses, totaling $114.3 million in cumulative losses since issuance. Over this time, the class F notes principal balance has been reduced by $20 million for a total of $63.6 million in principal paydowns since issuance. Given the high concentration of the pool, Fitch conducted an asset-by-asset analysis of the underlying collateral to estimate recoveries while accounting for defeasance. Based on this analysis, default appears inevitable for class F; however, Fitch estimates strong recoveries. The class G notes have already experienced losses of approximately $31.1 million and close to full losses are anticipated. This review was conducted under the framework described in the reports 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' and 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs'. However, given the portfolio's distressed nature, Fitch believes that the probability of default for all classes of notes can be evaluated without using the Structured Finance Portfolio Credit Model (SF PCM) to estimate potential further losses from the non-defaulted portion of the portfolio. MS 1997-RR is backed by CMBS B-pieces (the most junior bonds of CMBS transactions) and closed on Nov. 26, 1997. It is collateralized by all or a portion of seven classes of fixed-rate CMBS in five separate underlying transactions from the 1996 and 1997 vintages. Fitch has affirmed the following classes: --$34,602,130 class F notes at 'Csf'; --$3,892,406 class G-1 notes at 'Dsf'; --$5,226,701 class G-2 notes at 'Dsf'. Classes A, B, C, D, E, and IO have been paid in full while classes H-1 and H-2 have been reduced to zero due to realized losses. Fitch previously withdrew the rating on the class IO notes.