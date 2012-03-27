TEXT-S&P rates New Gold Inc

Overview -- We are assigning our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating and stable outlook to Vancouver-based gold producer New Gold Inc. -- We are also assigning our 'BB-' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to New Gold's US$300 million senior unsecured notes. Proceeds from the unsecured notes issuance will be used to repay the company's balance of senior secured notes outstanding as well as for general corporate purposes. -- New Gold operates three gold mines in the U.S., Mexico, and Australia, and holds interests in various advanced development projects that include the New Afton and El Morro mines. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that New Gold's expanding production profile at declining cash costs should support steady credit measures in the next few years while debt increases to build El Morro. Rating Action On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating and stable outlook to Toronto-based gold miner New Gold Inc. At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'BB-' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to New Gold's US$300 million senior unsecured notes. A '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in a default scenario. We understand that proceeds from the unsecured notes issuance will be used to fund the repayment of the company's senior secured notes outstanding and for general corporate purposes. Rationale The ratings on New Gold reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's limited operating diversity, exposure to volatile metals prices, and short reserve lives at the company's gold mines. These risks are counterbalanced by what we consider the company's low debt leverage, its attractive second-quartile cost position, low political risk, and expected double-digit growth rates in gold production. New Gold operates three gold mines in the U.S., Mexico, and Australia, and holds interests in various advanced development projects that include New Afton in British Columbia and El Morro in Chile. Standard & Poor's considers New Gold's business risk profile as weak due to the company's limited operating diversity and a reliance on volatile and generally correlated gold, silver, and copper prices. This is counterbalanced by its attractive second-quartile cost position and assets that are located in low-risk mining jurisdictions. New Gold's operating diversity is limited by its exposure to only three producing mines. That said, earnings contributions are fairly even among the three assets, posing unusually low cash flow concentration for an issuer with such limited mine diversity. We expect that the ramp-up of New Afton in the second half of 2012 will improve operating diversity modestly, adding a high-quality asset to New Gold's portfolio, but eventually concentrating its cash flows as New Afton's attractive earnings contribution significantly outweighs the other three assets. New Gold's fair geographic diversification is enhanced by the relatively low political risk of the countries in which it operates. We take this view on the company's geographic profile given that it operates in jurisdictions with stable and predictable regulatory and tax regimes, which we believe reduces country risk relative to other similarly sized mining companies with expanding global operations. In our opinion, New Gold's position on the lower end of the global cost curve supports its overall business risk profile. On a consolidated basis, we believe that its byproduct cash costs, averaging about US$420-US$440 per ounce (oz) in the past few years, position the company in the industry's second quartile. Moreover, we believe that, unlike some other speculative-grade mining companies, New Gold's cost profile should allow it to maintain its output in a potentially weaker metals price environment. Despite possible inflationary and foreign currency cost pressures, we expect that consolidated unit costs will decline as the low-cost New Afton mine ramps up production and joins its Mexico-based Cerro San Pedro asset as the company's lowest cost mines. That said, we believe that New Gold's heavy reliance on byproduct credits (comprising more than 30% of forecast 2012 revenues assuming an annual price of $1,400 per oz of gold, $3.50 per pound of copper, and $25 per oz of silver) compared with other gold producers we rate, exposes the company's profitability to more volatile copper and silver prices. Notwithstanding a pending lawsuit, we believe that the El Morro project could enhance New Gold's business risk profile by adding diversity and further extending the company's overall reserve life. However, the potential benefits to the business risk profile are long term in nature as the project is several years away from achieving commercial production. As such, we expect that New Gold's 10-year reserve life is supported by the individual mines' track record of converting resources into reserves. We base our operating performance expectations for New Gold on a base-case scenario that incorporates a gold price of US$1,400 per oz, a copper price of US$3.50 per pound, and a silver price of US$25 per oz, which are somewhat higher than our price assumptions published in January 2012. The prices in our base-case scenario incorporate the assumption of about 2% GDP growth in North American, 4%-8% GDP growth in Asia, and next to no growth in Europe. In this base-case scenario, Standard & Poor's expects that New Gold's profitability will improve in 2012 and 2013, as higher production and low cash costs drive EBITDA generation to more than US$375 million per year. In particular, the New Afton mine's low production costs will likely increase overall EBITDA margins above 50%, given our expectation that the mine will generate disproportionate operating income at currently high gold and copper prices. New Gold's financial risk profile is significant, based on credit measures that we expect will be strong for the rating, supported by a low pro forma debt burden and growing funds from operations (FFO). Pro forma to the proposed US$300 million notes, we estimate that New Gold's expanding production at contemporary metals prices should generate debt to EBITDA of below 1.5x and FFO to debt of more than 60% through 2013. Assuming that El Morro is constructed under current agreements between New Gold and Goldcorp Inc. (BBB+/Stable/--), we expect that New Gold's credit measures will moderate by 2014 with the inclusion of its portion of debt obligations for the project. In the next several years, we believe that stronger free operating cash flow should translate into significant increases in cash, which enhances New Gold's financial flexibility during a time of industrywide cost pressures. A considerable portion of the free operating cash flow increase is due to an expected 50% reduction in capital expenditures once New Afton begins commercial production in mid-2012, considering that New Gold's share of cash outlays for El Morro will be funded by Goldcorp. Conversely, it is unlikely that New Gold will receive any meaningful cash flows from El Morro before the end of this decade, considering the project's five-to-six-year construction time line followed by several years of mine-level cash flows repaying New Gold's carried funding obligations. Liquidity We view New Gold's liquidity as strong in the next 12 months, based on the following factors: -- We expect that sources of liquidity will be greater than 1.5x of uses in the next 12 months and greater than 1.0x over the ensuing 24 months. -- We expect sources would be greater than uses even if forecast EBITDA declines by 30%. -- New Gold should begin generating positive free operating cash flow by mid-2012 as the completion of the New Afton mine ushers in a period of lower capital expenditures that is skewed toward maintenance spending. -- The company has no debt maturities through 2012 and most of 2013. The largest maturity in the next two years occurs when its US$150 million revolving credit facility matures in December 2013. Cash sources include the company's existing cash balances, which were US$309.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, and full availability on its US$150 million revolving credit facility. New Gold has several financial covenants in its revolving credit facility including a maximum leverage ratio and a minimum interest coverage ratio. The company was in compliance with its covenants as of Dec. 31, 2011. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery rating analysis, see the recovery report on New Gold to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that New Gold's expanding production profile at declining cash costs should support steady credit measures in the next few years while debt increases to build El Morro. We estimate that a 2012 gold price of US$1,400 per oz should allow New Gold to generate fully adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 1.5x and FFO to debt above 60%, with positive free cash flow in the second half of 2012 as New Afton capital spending moderates. We could lower the rating if unexpected operational disruptions, higher costs, or weaker metals prices compress the company's gold margins while debt grows, contributing to debt to EBITDA of more than 4x and FFO to debt below 35%. We could consider a positive rating action if New Gold continues to enhance its operating profile by adding producing assets that optimize cash flow diversity and reserve life, while maintaining its significant financial risk profile. Ratings List New Gold Inc. Ratings Assigned Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- US$300 million notes BB- Recovery rating 3