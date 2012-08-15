TEXT-Fitch updates rating criteria for U.S. closed-end funds

Aug 15 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred StockAug 15 - Fitch Ratings today published updated rating criteria for debt and preferred stock issued by U.S. closed-end funds (CEFs). The core rating methodology remains intact without any material changes. Fitch expects no ratings changes as a result of the criteria update. This criteria report updates and replaces the master criteria report titled 'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock,' dated Aug. 16, 2011. This report primarily covers collateralized short- and long-term obligations issued by U.S. closed-end funds (CEFs) regulated by the Investment Company Act of 1940. KEY RATING DRIVERS --The presence of dynamic deleveraging/defeasance triggers; --The amount of risk-adjusted overcollateralization available to rated debt and preferred stock; --The liquidity, volatility and diversification of portfolio assets; --The capabilities of the investment manager to successfully manage fund investment and leverage strategies; --Legal/regulatory parameters that govern fund operations. Fitch's Total and Net Overcollateralization Tests outlined in the criteria measure the ability of a CEF to redeem debt and preferred stock by through liquidation of portfolio assets during stressed market conditions. The tests also reflect the amount of portfolio diversification, the degree of subordination risk for rated CEF leverage, and the full leverage profile of the fund including economic leverage from the use of derivatives. The criteria report, titled 'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' (Aug. 15, 2012), is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Rating Puerto Rico Closed-End Debt and Preferred Stock' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' (May 30, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions