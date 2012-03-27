FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: TMM Holdings rated 'B+', outlook is stable
#Market News
March 27, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: TMM Holdings rated 'B+', outlook is stable

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

March 27 - Overview	
     -- TMM Holdings L.P. is a privately held company that ranks among the 15 	
largest North America homebuilders, with market concentrations in Canada, 	
Florida, Texas, and California.	
     -- We assigned our 'B+' corporate credit rating to TMM Holdings, the 	
parent of operating subsidiaries Taylor Morrison Communities Inc. and Monarch 	
Communities Inc.	
     -- We also assigned a 'BB-' issue level rating and '2' recovery rating to 	
the proposed offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2020, 	
co-issued by the operating subsidiaries and guaranteed by the parent.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that moderate improvement 	
in U.S. homebuilding operations will temper the impact of lower Canadian 	
high-rise deliveries in 2012, resulting in only a modest year-over-year 	
deterioration in the company's credit metrics, which are currently stronger 	
than those of its peers.	
 	
Rating Action	
On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' 	
corporate credit rating to TMM Holdings L.P. (Taylor Morrison). The outlook is 	
stable.	
	
At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-' issue-level rating and a '2' recovery 	
rating to the proposed offering of $500 million of senior unsecured notes due 	
2020, co-issued by operating subsidiaries Taylor Morrison Communities Inc. and 	
Monarch Communities Inc. and guaranteed by the parent, Taylor Morrison. The 	
'2' recovery rating indicates prospects for substantial recovery (70% to 90%) 	
of principal in the event of a payment default. The company plans to use 	
proceeds from the notes to repay $350 million of bridge financing due 2018 	
that was provided by acquiring private equity sponsors to Taylor Morrison in 	
July 2011, and for general corporate purposes.	
	
Rationale	
Our ratings on Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Taylor Morrison reflect the company's 	
"weak" business risk profile. Although Taylor Morrison is one of the larger 	
North American homebuilders, with operations in both the U.S. and Canada, the 	
homebuilding industry is very fragmented and highly cyclical. After a very 	
severe five-year downturn in housing demand, we believe that home sales are 	
poised to improve over the next 12 to 18 months. However, given the current 	
weak economic environment, we view the recovery in housing as fragile and 	
vulnerable to unexpected economic shocks.	
Taylor Morrison has benefited from its geographic diversity over the past few 	
years, with its Canadian operations helping to offset the impact of weak U.S 	
homebuilding fundamentals. As a result, the company is one of the first of our 	
rated homebuilders to return to consistent profitability since the housing 	
downturn, and its gross margin (excluding impairments and interest in cost of 	
goods sold) of approximately 22% for full-year 2011 compares well against its 	
peers. We view Taylor Morrison's financial risk profile as "significant," 	
reflecting the company's low leverage, extended debt maturity schedule, and 	
better-than-average profitability. 	
	
Taylor Morrison is a privately held company that ranks among the 15 largest 	
North American homebuilders measured by deliveries. The company was formed in 	
2007, when the U.K parents of predecessor companies merged to form Taylor 	
Wimpey PLC (B+/Positive/--). In July 2011, private equity sponsors, TPG 	
Capital, Oaktree Capital Management, and JH Investments acquired the North 	
American homebuilding business of Taylor Wimpey for approximately $1.1 	
billion. We view Taylor Morrison's private equity sponsor ownership as a 	
negative credit factor since we believe transparency regarding ongoing 	
financial policy is more limited (see "Credit FAQ: Knowing The Investors In A 	
Company's Debt And Equity," published April 4, 2006, on RatingsDirect on the 	
Global Credit Portal, at www.globalcreditportal.com).	
	
Operating under two separate brands (Taylor Morrison in the U.S. and Monarch 	
Homes in Canada), Taylor Morrison delivered 3,920 homes in 2011. Canada 	
represented about 41% of 2011 home deliveries, with markets in Florida (20% of 	
home closings), Texas (18%), and California (9%) composing the homebuilder's 	
largest U.S. geographic concentrations. The company offers a broad range of 	
products including entry-level, move-up, luxury, and active adult and master 	
planned communities. Approximately 12% of the company's 2011 home deliveries 	
came from high-rise product in the Toronto area. Remaining Canadian homes are 	
low-rise housing in Toronto and Ottawa.	
	
Despite a year-on-year decline in home deliveries of 5.3% (driven primarily by 	
a 9.5% decrease in U.S. home deliveries), full-year 2011 homebuilding revenues 	
rose 5.5%, as the higher average sale prices for high-rise deliveries in 	
Canada helped offset a shortfall in the U.S operations. Going forward, we 	
expect U.S. homebuilding deliveries to increase 8%-10% from the 2,327 units 	
closed in 2011, and we expect the average sales price (ASP) to remain 	
relatively flat year-over-year at $306,000. The timing of high-rise unit 	
deliveries may have an impact on the Canadian business, which may affect unit 	
and pricing on a year-over-year comparison. Given the current high-rise 	
delivery schedule, which anticipates 195 unit sales (50% joint-venture 	
contribution) being delivered in 2012 compared with 469 unit sales in 2011, we 	
expect both units and ASP for the Canadian business to decline in 2012 	
compared with the prior year, resulting in about a 10% annual revenue decline 	
for Taylor Morrison's consolidated business.	
	
We also expect adjusted gross margin to decline modestly from year-end 2011, 	
but remain above 20%, as the impact of various purchase accounting adjustments 	
related to the sponsors' 2011 acquisition of Taylor Morrison increase the cost 	
basis of Taylor Morrison's inventory. As a result, we expect consolidated 	
revenues and EBITDA to decline about 10% and 15%, respectively, in 2012. We 	
also expect debt levels to rise modestly, as Taylor Morrison uses 	
property-level financing to add to its land positions in key markets. Taken 	
together, we expect the impact of lower EBITDA and modestly higher debt levels 	
to cause debt-to-EBITDA to rise to the mid 4x area, up from 3.2x at year-end 	
2011. We also expect EBITDA interest coverage to be about 3.3x. Although we 	
are expecting modest deterioration in Taylor Morrison's EBITDA-based credit 	
metrics in 2012, these metrics are still substantially better than the 	
EBITDA-based credit metrics posted by most of our rated builders. We also 	
expect debt-to-total capital to remain modest at around 50%.	
Liquidity	
We believe Taylor Morrison's liquidity position is adequate, with sources 	
adequate to cover uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 to 24 months.	
	
     -- We expect Taylor Morrison to be profitable in 2012: we expect it to 	
generate about $70 million to $80 million in funds from operations, prior to 	
any land and inventory spending. 	
     -- Additional liquidity sources include the company's unrestricted 	
balance of cash and equivalents, which totaled $414 million at Dec. 31, 2011, 	
pro forma for fees related to the proposed debt transaction.	
     -- Taylor Morrison also has a $75 million secured revolving credit 	
facility. The facility is subject to two financial maintenance covenants: a 	
maximum leverage ratio and a minimum interest coverage test. The company was 	
in compliance with both covenants at Dec. 31, 2011.	
     -- With very modest near-term debt maturities consisting primarily of 	
secured land loans and joint-venture financings in Canada, near-term uses of 	
liquidity consist primarily of investment in land and inventory.	
     -- We estimate that Taylor Morrison will spend approximately $250 million 	
in both 2012 and 2013 to fund land purchases. However, we view some of this 	
spending as discretionary given that the company had over a six-year supply of 	
lots at year-end 2011 (excluding land held for very long-term development) 	
based on trailing-12-month deliveries.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The '2 recovery rating on Taylor Morrison's senior unsecured notes indicates 	
our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment 	
default. For our complete recovery rating analysis, see "Recovery Report: TMM 	
Holding L.P.'s Recovery Rating Profile," to be published shortly following 	
this report.	
	
Outlook	
Our stable outlook on Taylor Morrison reflects our expectation that moderate 	
improvement in U.S. home building operations will temper the impact of lower 	
Canadian high rise deliveries in 2012, resulting in only a modest 	
year-over-year deterioration in credit metrics, which are currently stronger 	
than those of its peers. We could raise our rating if a more robust recovery 	
in the U.S housing market boosts revenues and profitability such that 	
debt-to-EBITDA remains in the low-to-mid 3x area. There would also need to be 	
more clarity around the financial sponsors' longer-term financial policy. We 	
could consider a downgrade to 'B' if a sharp deterioration in U.S. 	
homebuilding fundamentals coincides with a downturn in the Canadian market 	
which delays or terminates the company's planned high-rise deliveries from 	
2013 to 2015. Under this scenario, which we view as less likely, reduced 	
profitability and potential land impairments could pressure credit metrics, 	
and liquidity could be constrained if the company didn't act to curtail 	
investment in land.	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Industry Economic and Ratings Outlook: The Stable Outlook for U.S. 	
Homebuilders Hinges On Strengthening Economy, Job Formation, Consumer 	
Confidence, published Feb. 6, 2012. 	
     -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Homebuilders, Strongest To Weakest, published 	
Feb. 3, 2012. 	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Single-Family Homebuilders, 	
published Sept. 27, 2011. 	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, published Sept. 8, 2011.	
	
Ratings List	
New Rating	
	
TMM Holdings L.P	
 Corporate credit rating      B+/Stable/--  	
	
Monarch Communities Inc./Taylor Morrison Communities Inc.	
Senior unsecured              BB-	
  Recovery rating             2	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

