TEXT-S&P: TMM Holdings rated 'B+', outlook is stable

March 27 - Overview -- TMM Holdings L.P. is a privately held company that ranks among the 15 largest North America homebuilders, with market concentrations in Canada, Florida, Texas, and California. -- We assigned our 'B+' corporate credit rating to TMM Holdings, the parent of operating subsidiaries Taylor Morrison Communities Inc. and Monarch Communities Inc. -- We also assigned a 'BB-' issue level rating and '2' recovery rating to the proposed offering of $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2020, co-issued by the operating subsidiaries and guaranteed by the parent. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that moderate improvement in U.S. homebuilding operations will temper the impact of lower Canadian high-rise deliveries in 2012, resulting in only a modest year-over-year deterioration in the company's credit metrics, which are currently stronger than those of its peers. Rating Action On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' corporate credit rating to TMM Holdings L.P. (Taylor Morrison). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-' issue-level rating and a '2' recovery rating to the proposed offering of $500 million of senior unsecured notes due 2020, co-issued by operating subsidiaries Taylor Morrison Communities Inc. and Monarch Communities Inc. and guaranteed by the parent, Taylor Morrison. The '2' recovery rating indicates prospects for substantial recovery (70% to 90%) of principal in the event of a payment default. The company plans to use proceeds from the notes to repay $350 million of bridge financing due 2018 that was provided by acquiring private equity sponsors to Taylor Morrison in July 2011, and for general corporate purposes. Rationale Our ratings on Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Taylor Morrison reflect the company's "weak" business risk profile. Although Taylor Morrison is one of the larger North American homebuilders, with operations in both the U.S. and Canada, the homebuilding industry is very fragmented and highly cyclical. After a very severe five-year downturn in housing demand, we believe that home sales are poised to improve over the next 12 to 18 months. However, given the current weak economic environment, we view the recovery in housing as fragile and vulnerable to unexpected economic shocks. Taylor Morrison has benefited from its geographic diversity over the past few years, with its Canadian operations helping to offset the impact of weak U.S homebuilding fundamentals. As a result, the company is one of the first of our rated homebuilders to return to consistent profitability since the housing downturn, and its gross margin (excluding impairments and interest in cost of goods sold) of approximately 22% for full-year 2011 compares well against its peers. We view Taylor Morrison's financial risk profile as "significant," reflecting the company's low leverage, extended debt maturity schedule, and better-than-average profitability. Taylor Morrison is a privately held company that ranks among the 15 largest North American homebuilders measured by deliveries. The company was formed in 2007, when the U.K parents of predecessor companies merged to form Taylor Wimpey PLC (B+/Positive/--). In July 2011, private equity sponsors, TPG Capital, Oaktree Capital Management, and JH Investments acquired the North American homebuilding business of Taylor Wimpey for approximately $1.1 billion. We view Taylor Morrison's private equity sponsor ownership as a negative credit factor since we believe transparency regarding ongoing financial policy is more limited (see "Credit FAQ: Knowing The Investors In A Company's Debt And Equity," published April 4, 2006, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, at www.globalcreditportal.com). Operating under two separate brands (Taylor Morrison in the U.S. and Monarch Homes in Canada), Taylor Morrison delivered 3,920 homes in 2011. Canada represented about 41% of 2011 home deliveries, with markets in Florida (20% of home closings), Texas (18%), and California (9%) composing the homebuilder's largest U.S. geographic concentrations. The company offers a broad range of products including entry-level, move-up, luxury, and active adult and master planned communities. Approximately 12% of the company's 2011 home deliveries came from high-rise product in the Toronto area. Remaining Canadian homes are low-rise housing in Toronto and Ottawa. Despite a year-on-year decline in home deliveries of 5.3% (driven primarily by a 9.5% decrease in U.S. home deliveries), full-year 2011 homebuilding revenues rose 5.5%, as the higher average sale prices for high-rise deliveries in Canada helped offset a shortfall in the U.S operations. Going forward, we expect U.S. homebuilding deliveries to increase 8%-10% from the 2,327 units closed in 2011, and we expect the average sales price (ASP) to remain relatively flat year-over-year at $306,000. The timing of high-rise unit deliveries may have an impact on the Canadian business, which may affect unit and pricing on a year-over-year comparison. Given the current high-rise delivery schedule, which anticipates 195 unit sales (50% joint-venture contribution) being delivered in 2012 compared with 469 unit sales in 2011, we expect both units and ASP for the Canadian business to decline in 2012 compared with the prior year, resulting in about a 10% annual revenue decline for Taylor Morrison's consolidated business. We also expect adjusted gross margin to decline modestly from year-end 2011, but remain above 20%, as the impact of various purchase accounting adjustments related to the sponsors' 2011 acquisition of Taylor Morrison increase the cost basis of Taylor Morrison's inventory. As a result, we expect consolidated revenues and EBITDA to decline about 10% and 15%, respectively, in 2012. We also expect debt levels to rise modestly, as Taylor Morrison uses property-level financing to add to its land positions in key markets. Taken together, we expect the impact of lower EBITDA and modestly higher debt levels to cause debt-to-EBITDA to rise to the mid 4x area, up from 3.2x at year-end 2011. We also expect EBITDA interest coverage to be about 3.3x. Although we are expecting modest deterioration in Taylor Morrison's EBITDA-based credit metrics in 2012, these metrics are still substantially better than the EBITDA-based credit metrics posted by most of our rated builders. We also expect debt-to-total capital to remain modest at around 50%. Liquidity We believe Taylor Morrison's liquidity position is adequate, with sources adequate to cover uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 to 24 months. -- We expect Taylor Morrison to be profitable in 2012: we expect it to generate about $70 million to $80 million in funds from operations, prior to any land and inventory spending. -- Additional liquidity sources include the company's unrestricted balance of cash and equivalents, which totaled $414 million at Dec. 31, 2011, pro forma for fees related to the proposed debt transaction. -- Taylor Morrison also has a $75 million secured revolving credit facility. The facility is subject to two financial maintenance covenants: a maximum leverage ratio and a minimum interest coverage test. The company was in compliance with both covenants at Dec. 31, 2011. -- With very modest near-term debt maturities consisting primarily of secured land loans and joint-venture financings in Canada, near-term uses of liquidity consist primarily of investment in land and inventory. -- We estimate that Taylor Morrison will spend approximately $250 million in both 2012 and 2013 to fund land purchases. However, we view some of this spending as discretionary given that the company had over a six-year supply of lots at year-end 2011 (excluding land held for very long-term development) based on trailing-12-month deliveries. Recovery analysis The '2 recovery rating on Taylor Morrison's senior unsecured notes indicates our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For our complete recovery rating analysis, see "Recovery Report: TMM Holding L.P.'s Recovery Rating Profile," to be published shortly following this report. Outlook Our stable outlook on Taylor Morrison reflects our expectation that moderate improvement in U.S. home building operations will temper the impact of lower Canadian high rise deliveries in 2012, resulting in only a modest year-over-year deterioration in credit metrics, which are currently stronger than those of its peers. We could raise our rating if a more robust recovery in the U.S housing market boosts revenues and profitability such that debt-to-EBITDA remains in the low-to-mid 3x area. There would also need to be more clarity around the financial sponsors' longer-term financial policy. We could consider a downgrade to 'B' if a sharp deterioration in U.S. homebuilding fundamentals coincides with a downturn in the Canadian market which delays or terminates the company's planned high-rise deliveries from 2013 to 2015. Under this scenario, which we view as less likely, reduced profitability and potential land impairments could pressure credit metrics, and liquidity could be constrained if the company didn't act to curtail investment in land. 