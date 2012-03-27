FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: U.S. capital goods ratings should be stable
#Market News
March 27, 2012 / 6:55 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: U.S. capital goods ratings should be stable

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 27 - Credit quality in the U.S. capital goods sector should remain
broadly stable in 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in its industry
report card, titled "Despite Slower Growth, U.S. Capital Goods Ratings Should
Remain Stable In 2012," published earlier today on RatingsDirect. 	
	
"Recent improvements in hiring, business sentiment, and consumer spending have 	
given us cautious confidence in the U.S. recovery," said Standard & Poor's 	
credit analyst Sarah Wyeth. 	
	
"This supports our expectation that the economic backdrop for industrial and 	
manufacturing activity, both key economic factors that drive ratings in the 	
sector, is modestly positive. Our view of construction activity, another key 	
factor, is less sanguine, as we believe the recent mild weather provided only 	
a temporary boost in the still-depressed market."	
	
The industrial-led recovery that has spurred revenue growth, margin expansion, 	
and deleveraging in U.S. capital goods companies over the past 18 months is 	
easing. Risks remain high amid the sovereign debt crisis in Europe and turmoil 	
in the Middle East, which has sent oil prices back up to more than $100 per 	
barrel. 	
	
Despite weak industrial indicators in parts of the world, broad exposure to 	
still relatively strong emerging markets and late-cycle sectors such as power 	
generation (which lag general economic trends by several quarters) should 	
continue to provide support to the U.S. capital goods sector in 2012.	
	
All told, Standard & Poor's continues to expect generally steady credit 	
quality in the sector in 2012. 	
	
"Still, a sustained or more severe weakening of sector fundamentals than we 	
currently expect could bring credit risks to the forefront," Ms. Wyeth said. 	
"For debt-laden issuers, especially those with the greatest exposure to weak 	
domestic end markets, we believe covenant compliance and refinancing risk 	
could increase as potential credit concerns." 	
	
A possible credit issue for investment-grade companies is that they could 	
initiate increasingly risky financial policies to meet growth or shareholder's 	
reward expectations. Discipline in using funds for mergers and acquisitions or 	
for shareholder distributions is often a key rating consideration, especially 	
when the economy is less stable.	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

