TEXT-S&P raises Actuant Corp to 'BB+'

March 27 - Overview -- Industrial manufacturer Actuant's credit measures have remained stronger than our expectations, the company has built up debt capacity for acquisitions, and we believe its financial policies support a higher rating. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Actuant to 'BB+' from 'BB'. -- The stable outlook reflects favorable growth prospects in the company's key energy and industrial markets and our belief that, notwithstanding our expectation for continued acquisitiveness, management's stated financial leverage objectives will result in satisfactory credit measures for the rating. Rating Action On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings on Milwaukee, Wis.-based Actuant Corp., including the corporate credit rating to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The outlook is stable. Rationale The upgrade reflects the company's good credit measures, including funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt approaching 40%, along with our expectations that the company will continue to benefit from recovering global economic trends--specifically in its profitable energy and industrial segments. Actuant's financial policies have also remained consistent with management's stated financial leverage objectives, and we believe that the company has now built up substantial debt capacity for external growth initiatives. We currently estimate that the company could increase debt by about $500 million (assuming associated profits and cash flows) without affecting its credit profile. In our opinion, Actuant has a "fair" business risk profile and a "significant" financial risk profile. Actuant's operating performance should continue to benefit from the still-increasing, though moderating, demand in the company's global industrial markets in 2012. We expect revenue growth in the high-single-digit area for 2012, and modest improvement in EBITDA margin. We also expect that disciplined financial policies will continue to support credit measures while Actuant continues to grow through acquisitions. The company has maintained credit ratios that are better than our expectations for the current rating, in part thanks to a financial policy of maintaining moderate leverage and steady free cash flow generation. Actuant is a diversified manufacturer of branded industrial products and systems. It produces standard and customized products for various niche energy, industrial, automotive and truck, and electrical end markets. Its portfolio includes highly engineered and specialized products such as high-force hydraulic industrial tools and joint-integrity products, as well as actuation systems for truck and automotive convertible tops--all of which earn attractive margins. Lower-margin products include electrical tools for certain retail or original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Management estimates that products holding top positions in these niche markets generate nearly 80% of the company's sales. Actuant's good geographic, customer, product, and end-market diversity and its sizable proportion of recurring services and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO)-related revenues in its energy and industrial segments should continue to temper the volatility of the company's earnings from its more-cyclical OEM business. The operating outlook for 2012 is mixed, but overall still relatively positive. Actuant should benefit from its exposure to growing global industrial and energy markets, but growth prospects are weaker in certain end markets for electrical tools and European operations (the latter accounts for about 30% of total revenues). Previous restructuring and cost-control initiatives, along with higher volumes, have helped strengthen profitability. We expect adjusted EBITDA margins (which exceeded pre-downturn levels in 2011) to be relatively steady in 2012, at about 18%. Consistent free cash flow generation, which we expect at more than $150 million in 2012 (it was $100 million or more over the past five years), should continue to support credit quality. Actuant's significant financial risk profile reflects the company's acquisitive growth strategy and history of maintaining financial leverage in the range of 2.0x-3.5x adjusted debt to EBITDA. The company has a publicly stated leverage target of up to 2.5x reported net debt to EBITDA (equivalent to slightly less than 3.0x with our debt adjustments). Actuant spent slightly more than $300 million on acquisitions in fiscal 2011, and it has maintained its credit metrics through earnings growth and subsequent debt paydown from free cash flow. Although credit ratios can vary depending on the timing of acquisitions, we expect they will remain consistent with our expectations for the 'BB+' rating, including adjusted total debt to EBITDA of 3x or less and FFO to total debt about 30%. Liquidity We believe Actuant will have adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA decline. Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and revolving facility availability, to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 to 18 months; -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%; and -- In our view, compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15% drop in EBITDA. Liquidity sources include annual funds from operations of about $200 million and about $500 million of availability under Actuant's $600 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2016. The credit facility is governed by financial covenants, including a leverage ratio of no more than 3.75x (with some flexibility for temporarily higher leverage after an acquisition). We expect Actuant will sustain its currently adequate headroom under these requirements. The company typically maintains relatively low cash balances and we expect most of the company's free cash flow to be used for acquisitions and subsequent debt-pay-down. We expect liquidity uses to include capital expenditure spending of about $30 million in 2012. Debt maturities include scheduled term loan debt amortization of $3.75 million in fiscal year 2012, $7.5 million in 2013, and $10 million in 2014 and 2015. Actuant's $250 million senior notes are due in 2017. Holders of the company's $118 million convertible notes can exercise a redemption option in November 2013, but the company also has the option to convert these notes into equity, providing some financial flexibility. Recovery analysis The issue-level rating on Actuant's $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2017 is 'BB' (one notch below the corporate credit rating) and the recovery rating is '5', indicating our expectations of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in a payment default scenario. The issue-level rating on Actuant's $150 million convertible notes due 2023 is 'BB-' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) and the recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectations of negligible (0-10%) recovery in a payment default scenario. (See the recovery report on Actuant to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.) Outlook The outlook is stable. We expect Actuant will continue to benefit from the global recovery in industrial markets, and our ratings assume revenue growth in the high-single-digit area in fiscal 2012, along with steady margins. We also expect Actuant to redeploy its consistent free cash flow to complement organic growth with acquisitions, while maintaining adjusted total debt to EBITDA leverage under 3.0x. We currently estimate that the company's additional debt capacity for such initiatives is about $500 million (assuming associated profits and cash flows). We could lower the rating if FFO to total debt fell and appeared likely to remain less than 25%, for example because of a downturn in its end markets caused by declining global industrial production or by a sharp decline in oil prices, or because of more-aggressive than expected financial policies. A higher rating is unlikely in the near-term; however, over the long-term, we could raise the ratings if Actuant's operating prospects remain positive and its growth initiatives continue to strengthen and diversify its business profile and if it demonstrates financial policies in line with an investment-grade rating, notably by continuing to pursue a disciplined acquisition strategy. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 