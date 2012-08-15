TEXT-S&P puts Gol's 'B+' rating on watch negative

Overview -- We believe Brazil-based airline GOL's financial risk profile may deteriorate beyond our assumptions for the current rating due to its weaker operating performance. -- We have placed the 'B+' rating on GOL on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- In resolving the CreditWatch placement, we will review prospects for GOL's financial performance in 2013, the effectiveness of its cost-cutting strategies, and sources of liquidity for the next couple of years. Rating Action On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) on CreditWatch with negative implications. The CreditWatch is based on our view that GOL's financial risk profile may deteriorate beyond our assumptions for the current rating because of its weaker-than-expected performance during the first half of 2012 and tepid recovery prospects for the remainder of the year. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement of GOL's results for the second quarter of 2012 and its revised performance guidance for the whole year. While domestic demand is still growing, the passenger air transportation industry in Brazil suffers from overcapacity and a significant increase in operating costs due to higher fuel and lease costs. These factors have hurt GOL's profitability and cash generation further in the second quarter of 2012, weakening its credit metrics. Despite efforts to reduce its fleet and cancel unprofitable routes, the currency depreciation on both fuel and aircraft lease costs have eroded the company's operating profitability and cash flows. We believe these effects may be longer lasting than we expected, as the competition and weaker-than-expected demand growth restrict GOL's ability to raise air fares and improve yields. Although we acknowledge that GOL's second-quarter performance is seasonally the weakest for any given year and its results tend to improve for the remainder of the year, the company has also revised its market guidance for 2012 and now expects EBIT margin to be negative for the year. GOL previously expected this metric to be in the 4%-7% range. We believe GOL's liquidity, which remains adequate with cash reserves of R$1.8 billion as of June 2012 (net of restricted cash) and low debt maturities in the next few quarters, will allow it to withstand depressed margins and negative cash flows for the next few quarters. However, we are concerned that operating losses may linger in 2013 amid intense competition--in particular, if domestic economic activity slows down further--and high fuel costs. GOL's efforts to streamline operations may not be enough to reverse cash flow trends in the next year, resulting in a more permanent, highly-leveraged financial profile. We assume GOL will obtain waivers for covenant breaches in 2012, but they will be a concern in 2013. CreditWatch We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement after completing our projections for GOL's performance 2012 and beyond, with a particular focus on possible scenarios for 2013. We could downgrade the company by one or two notches if we conclude that it will not be able to reverse its losses and improve cash flows in 2013, including total debt to EBITDA to 4x-5x or funds from operations to debt to more than 12% in the next 18-24 months. Related Criteria And Research -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Airline Industry, Oct. 22, 2010 -- Methodology and Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Negative/-- Brazilian Rating Scale brBBB/Watch Neg/-- brBBB/Negative/-- Gol Finance Inc. Senior Unsecured B/Watch Neg B Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.