TEXT-S&P transfers 3 Aurora servicer rankings to Nationstar
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 9:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P transfers 3 Aurora servicer rankings to Nationstar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today transferred its existing
ABOVE AVERAGE residential loan servicer and master servicer rankings, as well as
AVERAGE special servicer ranking on Aurora Loan Servicing LLC to Nationstar
Mortgage LLC (Nationstar). The outlook for these rankings is stable. 

We withdrew all our rankings on Aurora. We are maintaining Nationstar's 
existing ABOVE AVERAGE subprime loan servicing ranking. The outlook for the 
subprime ranking is positive, reflecting our current outlook on Nationstar. We 
consider Nationstar's financial position as Sufficient. 

Nationstar purchased Aurora's servicing business earlier this year, and 
subsequently transferred the servicing to Nationstar.
 
 
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Standard & Poor's Is Monitoring Nationstar Mortgage LLC's Acquisition 
Of Aurora Bank FSB Servicing Subsidiary, March 9, 2012
     -- Servicer Evaluation: Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Jan. 23, 2012
     -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On 
Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, April 16, 2009 
     -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004 
     -- Select Servicer List

