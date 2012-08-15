FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch expects to rate Blackstone's notes 'A+'
August 15, 2012 / 9:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch expects to rate Blackstone's notes 'A+'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to the following two
classes of senior unsecured notes expected to be issued by Blackstone Holdings
Finance Co. LLC:

--$400 million of 4.75% senior unsecured notes due August 2022, expected to be
rated 'A+';
--$250 million of 6.25% senior unsecured notes due August 2042, expected to be
rated 'A+'.

The notes are expected to be guaranteed by The Blackstone Group L.P. and
Blackstone Holdings I, II, III and IV L.P., all of which have long-term Issuer
Default Ratings of 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch believes the debt issuance
will serve to replenish cash balances used in the acquisition of Harbourmaster
Capital Limited and the remaining 15% stake in GSO Capital Partners, L.P. Both
acquisitions are expected to add incremental fee-related earnings-EBITDA
(FEBITDA) in the second half of 2012 (2H'12) and in subsequent years.

Blackstone's leverage, as measured by corporate debt divided by FEBITDA, was
1.43 times (x) at June 30, 2012 on a trailing 12 month (TTM) basis. Pro forma
for the debt issuance, leverage is expected to increase to approximately 2.3x on
a TTM basis, which is viewed as at the higher end of the range for the current
rating. Fitch expects leverage to come down over time as FEBITDA increases,
although leverage levels, and thus ratings, are sensitive to flattening or
declining FEBITDA.

The ratings of Blackstone reflect its competitive position as a global
alternative asset manager experienced management team, strong corporate culture,
solid investment track record, large institutional investor base, significant
fee-earning assets under management (FAUM), incentive income-generating
capability, ample liquidity, appropriate leverage levels, and subordination of
general partner interests to outstanding indebtedness.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES

The Stable Rating Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that management will
continue to generate stable management and advisory fees, grow/retain FAUM
through the raising of new and expansion of existing funds, albeit at a more
moderate pace, operate with appropriate leverage levels, and retain a solid
liquidity profile in order to meet co-investment commitments to funds.

Declines in investment performance, a key man event, and/or legislative risk
which negatively impact the company's ability to raise FAUM and generate fees,
meaningful increases in leverage, and/or impairment of the liquidity profile
could result in negative rating action. Positive rating momentum is considered
relatively limited, given the nature of the business and the company's existing
risk profile.

Blackstone, a Delaware incorporated limited partnership, is a leading global
alternative investment manager specializing in private equity, real estate,
credit funds, fund of hedge funds, corporate advisory and restructuring, and
fund placement services. As of June 30, 2012, FAUM amounted to $157.6 billion
and total assets under management (AUM) were $190.3 billion. The company's stock
is listed on the NYSE under the ticker 'BX'.

Fitch currently rates Blackstone as follows:

The Blackstone Group L.P.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+; and
--Short-term IDR 'F1'.

Blackstone Holdings Finance Co. L.L.C.
--Long-term IDR 'A+;
--Senior unsecured debt 'A+'; and
--Short-term IDR 'F1'.

Blackstone Holdings I, II, III, and IV L.P.
--Long-term IDR 'A+; and
--Short-term IDR 'F1'.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15. 2012); and
--'Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria' (Dec. 23, 2011).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria

