TEXT-Fitch updates financial institutions recovery ratings criteria

Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has updated its 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions' criteria report dated Aug. 10, 2012. This report updates and replaces the prior report dated Aug. 16, 2011. There were no substantive changes. The full report 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', dated Aug. 15, 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: -- Fitch Updated Rating Definitions Aug. 10, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions