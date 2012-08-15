FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch updates financial institutions recovery ratings criteria
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 9:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch updates financial institutions recovery ratings criteria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has updated its 'Recovery Ratings for Financial
Institutions' criteria report dated Aug. 10, 2012. This report updates and
replaces the prior report dated Aug. 16, 2011. There were no substantive
changes.

The full report 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', dated Aug. 15,
2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- Fitch Updated Rating Definitions Aug. 10, 2012.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Recovery Ratings for Financial
Institutions

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
