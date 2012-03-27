FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Smithfield Foods to 'BB"
March 27, 2012 / 8:01 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P raises Smithfield Foods to 'BB"

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview	
     -- We believe Smithfield Foods Inc.'s business risk profile has
improved, 	
and lower debt levels have resulted in sustained improvement in credit 	
measures. 	
     -- We are raising the ratings on Smithfield, including the corporate 	
credit rating to 'BB' from 'BB-'.	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our opinion that Smithfield can 	
sustain its improved credit measures, despite the possibility of a moderate 	
decline in operating performance beyond fiscal 2012.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Smithfield Foods Inc. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The outlook is 	
stable. 	
	
We also raised the issue-level ratings on the company's senior secured debt to 	
'BBB-' from 'BB+' (two notches above the corporate credit rating), with an 	
unchanged recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation for very high 	
(90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. In addition, we raised 	
the issue-level ratings on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'BB' from 	
'BB-' (the same as the corporate credit rating), with an unchanged recovery 	
rating of '3' indicating our expectations for meaningful recovery (50%-70%) in 	
the event of a payment default. While the estimated recovery value for the 	
unsecured notes is in the 70%-90% range, we cap the recovery rating at '3', 	
according to our criteria on unsecured debt of issuers in the 'BB' category 	
(see the criteria research report "Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On 	
Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt," published on Aug. 10, 	
2009). Smithfield Foods had about $2 billion in reported debt outstanding as 	
of Jan. 31, 2012. 	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects our opinion that Smithfield's business risk profile has 	
improved, in part because of better industry fundamentals but also because we 	
believe the company has adopted a more prudent approach to managing earnings 	
volatility, including reducing its exposure to volatile agricultural commodity 	
costs like corn. Although we do not believe the company has eliminated the 	
commodity price risk inherent in its businesses (particularly the volatility 	
inherent in hog production), we believe the company's reduced debt levels and 	
adequate liquidity position should help minimize credit measure deterioration 	
during weaker earnings cycles. 	
	
We currently believe the company will sustain annual EBITDA levels of close to 	
$1 billion and a debt to EBITDA ratio below 2.5x in fiscal 2012 and 2013. 	
However, we believe these levels could decline meaningfully during any given 	
year--reflecting the high degree of earnings volatility inherent in 	
Smithfield's hog production operations--yet still result in credit measures 	
that support the ratings. We believe Smithfield could sustain debt leverage 	
close to 3x and a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of more 	
than 25%, while maintaining adequate liquidity, even if earnings were to 	
decrease by more than 30% year-over-year.	
	
The ratings on Smithfield Foods reflect our assessment of the company's "fair" 	
business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. Key credit 	
factors considered in evaluating Smithfield's business risk profile include 	
our belief that the company's reduced exposure to corn input costs and focus 	
on its core business will allow it to better manage future price and raw 	
material cost volatility. We also believe the company will maintain its 	
leading market positions in refrigerated and processed pork offerings given 	
its global operating footprint, and think good export markets will enable the 	
company to expand its geographic reach, given the favorable long-term global 	
demand outlook for pork-based products.	
	
The company's significant financial risk profile reflects its improved credit 	
measures following its debt prepayments in fiscal 2012, and management's 	
moderate financial policies, which include maintaining a maximum net 	
debt-to-EBITDA target of about 3x (excluding acquisitions), and share 	
repurchases to be funded with internally generated cash flow. 	
	
Year-to-date earnings have declined from the past year's record profit levels, 	
primarily because of higher raw material costs in the company's pork segment. 	
We estimate that adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended Jan. 31, 2012, 	
declined by about 11.4% year-over-year to $792 million. Although we anticipate 	
margin pressure to continue for the remainder of fiscal 2012 and into 2013, we 	
believe the company's hog production segment will remain profitable. This, 	
together with continued strong export demand, should offset margin pressure 	
and allow the company to generate adjusted EBITDA of close to $1 billion in 	
fiscal 2012 and 2013. Our 2013 EBITDA projections include the following 	
assumptions:	
	
     -- Relatively stable year-over-year packaged meat operating margins of 	
about 6%; 	
     -- A margin decline to closer to 4% in the company's fresh pork business; 	
and	
     -- Stable year-over-year hog production profitability given current lean 	
hog futures prices and our assumption the feed cost inflation will abate in 	
fiscal 2013.	
	
Based on our 2013 EBITDA projections, we believe Smithfield will maintain a 	
debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 2.5x in 2013 and an FFO-to-total debt ratio close 	
to 30%. These ratios are generally flat compared with levels for the 12 months 	
ended Jan. 31, 2011, and are somewhat better than or closer to the stronger 	
end of the range for the indicative ratios for a significant financial risk 	
profile, which includes leverage of 3x-4x and FFO to debt of 20%-30%. 	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Smithfield has adequate liquidity to meet its needs over the next 	
year. Our view of liquidity incorporates the following expectations:	
	
     -- We expect the ratio of liquidity sources (including cash, 	
discretionary cash flow, and revolving credit availability) to uses will 	
exceed 1.2x over the next year.	
     -- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if 	
EBITDA were to decline by 50% or more.	
     -- We believe compliance with financial maintenance covenants likely 	
would survive a 15% drop in EBITDA on the company's revolving credit facility 	
agreement.	
     -- In our assessment, the company has sound relationships with banks and 	
a satisfactory standing in the credit markets.	
	
Although the above factors may have resulted in our viewing liquidity as 	
strong, given the volatility that we have seen in the past two years in the 	
protein segment we do not believe the company would likely absorb, without 	
refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. Moreover, the company has 	
significant maturities of more than $500 million beginning in fiscal 2014, 	
which if not refinanced could compromise our assessment of the company's 	
liquidity. 	
	
Cash sources include about $1 billion of available borrowing-based capacity 	
under Smithfield's $925 million five-year revolving credit facility and $275 	
million three-year accounts receivable facility, and FFO of more than $500 	
million. Our expected cash uses include about $250 million in capital 	
spending, additional working capital requirements, and our assumption that the 	
company would repurchase the approximately $140 million remaining under its 	
current share repurchase program with discretionary cash flows. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Smithfield to 	
be published following the release of this report. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Smithfield's improved operating 	
performance and credit measures will likely be sustained and that free cash 	
flow will remain positive. This includes our estimate that debt to EBITDA will 	
remain below 2.5x and that FFO to debt will approach 30%. We would consider 	
lowering the ratings if the company's earnings were to deteriorate, resulting 	
in debt to EBITDA increasing to 3.5x or more on a sustained basis and FFO to 	
total debt at or below 20%. We believe this could occur if the company's key 	
packaged meats segments suffered an operating margin decline of more than 300 	
basis points because it is unable to pass through higher prices, while hog 	
production losses returned because of lower-than-expected hog prices in fiscal 	
2013. We do not believe a higher rating is likely over the outlook period 	
given the inherently volatile nature of Smithfield's earnings, and would not 	
consider it unless Smithfield were able to significantly improve and sustain 	
its credit measures and reduce its earning volatility. 	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded	
                             To              From	
Smithfield Foods Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating     BB/Stable/--    BB-/Stable/--	
 Senior secured              BBB-            BB+	
   Recovery rating           1               1	
 Senior unsecured            BB              BB-	
   Recovery rating           3               3

