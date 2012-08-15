FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates American Gilsonite corp credit, notes 'B'
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 9:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates American Gilsonite corp credit, notes 'B'

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

Overview
     -- Specialty miner American Gilsonite Co. is seeking to raise $260 
million with a senior secured note issuance and enter into a $25 million 
revolving credit facility. The company plans to use proceeds to pay dividends 
and refinance existing debt.
     -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to American Gilsonite 
and our 'B' issue-level rating to the company's senior secured notes.
     -- Our stable outlook reflects our view that the company's leading 
position in the uintaite market will support strategic pricing increases for 
its product and that relatively steady growth in oil and gas rig counts will 
generate earnings sufficient to justify the 'B' rating.

Rating Action
On Aug. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' 
corporate credit rating to Bonanza, Utah-based American Gilsonite Co. The 
outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned an issue level rating of 'B' to the company's 
proposed senior secured $260 million notes due in 2017. We assigned a recovery 
rating on the notes of '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) 
recovery for bondholders in the event of a payment default under our recovery 
scenario. The ratings on the notes are based on preliminary terms and 
conditions. The notes are being sold pursuant to Rule 144a without 
registration rights. 

Rationale
The corporate credit rating takes into account American Gilsonite's relatively 
small size, scope, and reliance on a single end market; though the company is 
the only producer of Gilsonite in the U.S. and has consistently generated 
positive cash flow. Our business risk profile score is "vulnerable," 
reflecting our view of the company's lack of diversity given its single 
product and mine complex, dependence on the volatile oil and gas industry, and 
the threat that a substitute option for Gilsonite in drilling fluids could be 
developed. Our financial risk profile score of "aggressive" reflects American 
Gilsonite's small size (with 2012 anticipated revenues of around $100 
million), as well as its financial policy, which incorporates our perspective 
that the company will likely use excess cash flow to pay dividends to its 
private equity ownership. These factors are balanced by American Gilsonite's 
history of generating positive free cash flow and our assessment of adequate 
liquidity, stemming primarily from availability under the revolving credit 
facility given that the company holds minimal cash balances. American 
Gilsonite mines uintaite, or Gilsonite, a naturally occurring asphalt whose 
resin-like properties are used as a stabilizing agent in oil and gas drilling 
fluids, as a binding element in inks and paints, and in a variety of asphalt 
and foundry-related applications.

Our base-case scenario anticipates that American Gilsonite will sell about 
75,000 tons of Gilsonite in 2012--relatively flat to 2011--but that pricing 
increases implemented by the company over the last several quarters will yield 
annual revenue growth of about 40%. We expect higher selling prices to result 
in 2012 EBITDA of $60 million-$75 million. Key assumptions to our EBITDA 
forecast include:
     -- Our most recent economic forecasts include about 2% domestic GDP 
growth and oil prices around $90 in 2012 and 2013. 
     -- Oil and gas drilling rig counts will remain approximately flat in 2012 
and 2013 as growth in oil rigs offsets slowing gas rig counts.
     -- Nonresidential construction markets are expected to remain weak until 
2014, according to our economists' predictions. 
     -- The company will be able to maintain average selling prices near 
current levels over the next 12 to 18 months. 

Given our assumption for minimal growth in the company's end markets, we 
expect that 2013 EBITDA will be similar to 2012 levels. We expect the company 
to use proceeds from the proposed $260 million senior notes, along with 
balance sheet cash, to refinance about $160 million in existing debt and pay a 
$101 million dividend. Assuming the notes are issued as contemplated, we 
expect leverage following the transaction to be around 4.6x, falling to about 
4x at year-end, and that funds from operations (FFO) to debt will be about 15% 
over both periods. American Gilsonite has minimal operating lease liabilities, 
asset retirement, and pension obligations in our adjusted debt calculation, 
and historically has not carried a balance on its revolver. Given our 2013 
EBITDA calculation and our expectation that the company will rely on 
internally generated cash to finance its operations, we expect leverage to 
remain around 4x in 2013, but that FFO to debt will fall to around 10% as the 
company begins incurring interest expense for the semiannual payments on the 
proposed notes. Despite high interest expense levels, we expect American 
Gilsonite will continue to generate good levels of free cash flow, around $20 
million annually, though we note that the company typically keeps minimal cash 
on its balance sheet in favor of distributing excess cash to its shareholders. 
We believe these metrics are consistent with our "aggressive" financial risk 
profile assessment.

American Gilsonite is exposed to demand fluctuations in oil and gas end 
markets, which represent about 75% of revenues. Gilsonite provides filtration 
control and acts as a shale stabilizer in various types of fluids that are 
used when drilling wellbores; therefore, we measure demand by tracking changes 
in rig counts. According to the company, there are no cost-effective 
substitutes to Gilsonite in the market; from our perspective, the threat that 
one may be developed constitutes a key risk. These factors, in combination 
with the risk of operating disruption at its single mining complex and 
processing plant, underscore our vulnerable business risk score. Still, we 
acknowledge American Gilsonite's good reserve position. The company claims to 
be the largest producer of uintaite globally, estimating that it controls most 
of the world's known and economically viable uintaite reserves.

Liquidity
American Gilsonite's liquidity position is "adequate," in our view. Relevant 
aspects and assumptions in the company's liquidity profile include:
     -- Liquidity sources, which primarily consist of FFO generation and 
availability under the revolving credit facility, will exceed uses by at least 
1.2x over the next 12-18 months;
     -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to 
decline by 15%; and
     -- Compliance with assumed financial maintenance covenants would likely 
survive a 15% drop in EBITDA.
 
Pro forma for the transaction, we expect American Gilsonite's total liquidity 
to be about $27 million, consisting of about $2 million in cash and full 
availability on the contemplated $25 million revolving credit facility due 
2016. The business is not particularly working capital intensive, and we 
expect that internally generated cash flow will be sufficient to cover 
operational needs. We anticipate that cash flow from operations will 
approximate $40 million in 2012 and will fall to around $25 million in 2013 as 
the company begins making semiannual interest payments on the proposed notes. 
We anticipate about $10 million in capital expenditures on an ongoing basis as 
the company develops additional mines to increase volumes over the next 
several years. 

American Gilsonite will have no near-term maturities as its total future 
capital structure will consist of the proposed notes and revolver. The credit 
facility contains a first-lien leverage covenant of 1.5x; as well as a capital 
spending requirement to stay below $30 million per year and under $100 million 
over the life of the facility. We expect American Gilsonite to maintain 
adequate cushion above these levels based on our operating expectations.

Recovery analysis
The 'B' rating on the proposed senior secured $260 million notes is based on 
preliminary terms and conditions. The recovery rating is '4', indicating our 
expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for bondholders in the event of a 
payment default under our scenario. The notes are being sold pursuant to Rule 
144a without registration rights. For the complete recovery analysis on 
American Gilsonite, see our recovery report to be published shortly following 
the release of this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook reflects our view that selling prices for Gilsonite 
will remain at or near current levels and that demand will be relatively 
constant over the next 12 to 18 months, based on our expectations for flat end 
market growth. This should produce EBITDA levels which will support required 
interest payments on its higher debt burden and positive discretionary cash 
flows. We expect leverage to be about 4x at year end with FFO-to-debt around 
15%, which we consider to be in line with our assessment of the company's 
aggressive financial risk profile. Moreover, our rating outlook incorporates 
the company's unique product and good profit margins despite its small size 
and scope, dependence on a single end market, and high absolute debt levels 
relative to its revenue base.

We could lower the rating if we expect the company to sustain leverage above 
5x or if EBITDA falls to levels at or below its required interest payment and 
maintenance capital spending needs, which we estimate to be in the range of 
$30 million to $35 million. This could occur if management or its owners adopt 
a more aggressive financial policy, if oil and gas rig counts fell to 2009 
levels, if a substitute product forces the company to substantially lower 
average selling prices, or if it experiences an operating disruption at its 
mines or processing plant that reduces its volumes.

An upgrade is less likely in the near term, given our assessment of American 
Gilsonite's vulnerable business risk. We could raise the rating over time, 
however, if the company is able to execute its contemplated strategy and as it 
gains higher levels of operating traction. Any upgrade would likely be limited 
to one notch, given our expectation that the company will distribute excess 
cash flow to its private equity ownership, dependency on a single end market, 
and risk that a substitute product could be developed.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining 
Industry, June 23, 2009 
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009

Ratings List
New Rating; Outlook Stable

American Gilsonite Co.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        
 Senior Secured
  US$260 mil sr secd nts due 2017       B                  
   Recovery Rating                      4                  



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
