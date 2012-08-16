FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Protective Life Corp notes 'BBB'
August 16, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Protective Life Corp notes 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB' subordinated debt rating to Protective Life Corp.'s issuance of
$150 million of notes due in 2042. Protective will use the proceeds to redeem
its callable hybrid capital securities due 2066. 
Because this issuance is simply a replacement of outstanding hybrid securities 
at more favorable terms, we still view the notes maturing in 2032, which will 
not be called, as hybrid securities and give them intermediate equity content 
treatment.

These notes are rated two notches below our issuer credit rating on 
Protective, reflecting one notch for optional deferral and one notch for 
subordination to senior indebtedness, consistent with our hybrid ratings 
criteria. We will treat the notes as intermediate-equity content hybrids in 
our analysis because the notes allow optional deferral for up to five years, 
are subordinate to Protective's senior indebtedness, and have 30 years 
remaining to maturity. Consistent with our criteria, the notes will be treated 
as minimal equity-content hybrids when they have fewer than 20 years remaining 
until maturity, and will be treated as debt in our analysis at that time.

On a pro-forma basis we expect fixed-charge coverage to be more than 8x (above 
expectations at the current rating level) and for management to lower leverage 
to about 30% following the implementation of ASU No. 2010-26, which provided 
more restrictive guidelines when deferring acquisition costs.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009

RATINGS LIST
Protective Life Corp.
 Counterparty Credit Rating                A-/Stable/--

New Rating
 Subordinated Debt
  $150 Mil. Notes Due 2042                 BBB

