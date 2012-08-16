FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns 'BBB-' rating to UBS AG's Stamford branch notes
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns 'BBB-' rating to UBS AG's Stamford branch notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BBB-' long-term debt rating to the $2 billion 5% trigger subordinated notes
due 2022 issued by UBS AG (UBS; A/Stable/A-1) through its Stamford,
Connecticut branch. 

The notes are UBS' second issuance of contingent capital instruments, and 
follow its February 2012 issuance of $2 billion 5% trigger subordinated notes 
due 2022 through its Jersey branch. Those notes contained substantially the 
same key features as the new issue, and were similarly assigned a rating of 
'BBB-'.

We assign ratings to these notes in accordance with our criteria for hybrid 
capital instruments (see "Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions," 
published Nov. 1, 2012). The 'BBB-' rating reflects our assessment of UBS' 
stand-alone credit profile of 'bbb+' and our view that the notes:
     -- Are subordinated, for which we deduct one notch; and
     -- Are a gone concern or "non-viability contingent capital" instrument, 
as our criteria define the term, for which we deduct a further notch. In this 
regard, we note in particular that the notes contain a 5% common equity tier 1 
ratio trigger for loss absorption. We consider this to be a level of capital 
where market confidence in the issuer would have already weakened 
significantly.


RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Outlook On UBS AG And Certain Subsidiaries Revised To Stable On 
Bolstered Capitalization; 'A/A-1' Ratings Affirmed, Aug. 16, 2012
     -- UBS AG, Feb. 22, 2012
     -- Credit FAQ: Applying The Bank Hybrid Capital Criteria To Specific 
Instruments, Dec. 20, 2011
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

