TEXT-Fitch affirms Orange Water & Sewer Auth, NC

Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings takes the following action on Orange Water and Sewer Authority, North Carolina: --Approximately $80 million water and sewer revenue bonds affirmed at ‘AA+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a senior lien pledge of the net revenues of the authority’s water and sewer system. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE: Financial performance has improved over the past several years as a result of large rate increases implemented in part to overcome declining trends in demand. Demand appears to have stabilized; financial metrics are near the medians for similarly rated systems. MANAGEABLE CAPITAL NEEDS: Ample water supply and significant excess treatment capacity help keep capital needs manageable. SOLID SERVICE AREA ECONOMY: The service area benefits from the presence of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill (the university), and its proximity to the growing Research Triangle Park and the state capital of Raleigh. ABOVE AVERAGE DEBT BURDEN: The system’s debt burden is above average; however, Fitch expects debt will decline over time with a manageable and mostly pay-go funded capital plan and fairly rapid pay-out of existing debt. RISING RATES: Rates have increased a total of 46% since fiscal 2008 and are now above Fitch’s affordability threshold of 2% of median household income for residential customers. While rate raising flexibility may be diminished, future increases are expected to follow increases in inflation. CREDIT PROFILE STRONG SERVICE AREA ANCHORED BY MAJOR UNIVERSITY The Orange Water and Sewer Authority (OWASA) operates in southeastern Orange County (general obligation bonds rated ‘AAA’, Outlook Stable by Fitch), about 10 miles southwest of the city of Durham and 25 miles northwest of Raleigh. The service area includes the towns of Chapel Hill and Carrboro, and has a current population estimated at 80,000, most of which reside in Chapel Hill. The service area benefits considerably from the presence of the university and its proximity to the growing Research Triangle Park and the state capital of Raleigh. The university remains the state’s flagship school and anchor to the region’s employment base. Fall 2011 enrollment exceeded 29,000. Fitch rates the university ‘AAA’ with a Stable Outlook. At 7.1% in June 2012, the unemployment rate for the county continues to rank below the Durham metropolitan statistical area (MSA), the state and the nation. Income levels exceed the state average and are on par with national averages. OWASA serves approximately 21,000 water and sewer customers. The customer base is mostly residential and stable, although over 20% of water sales in 2011 were derived from the university, which remains the single largest customer. The modest customer concentration is offset by the university’s importance within the state higher education system and its role as a large regional employer. In addition, no other user accounts for more than 1% of system sales. AMPLE SYSTEM CAPACITY LIMITS FUTURE CAPITAL NEEDS OWASA’s raw water supply is drawn from two surface reservoirs, and University Lake, and is reportedly sufficient to meet projected demand for at least the next 30 years. For emergency purposes, the authority also maintains an allocation from Jordan Lake and has supplementary finished water connections to the supplies of other neighboring utilities. Treatment capacity at the authority’s water treatment facility totals 20 million gallons per day (mgd), which is well in excess of the 7mgd average daily demand. There is also significant capacity at OWASA’s wastewater treatment plant with design capacity at roughly 2x the current average daily flow. SOLID FINANCIAL RESULTS AIDED BY RATE INCREASES Despite ongoing declines in consumption that have persisted over the past decade, OWASA’s financial performance trends remain strong. Severe drought conditions in 2002 and again in 2007 through 2008 coupled with the implementation of a conservation-based rate structure led to a significant drop in demand; about 30% from 2002 to present. The corresponding decline in operating revenues prompted the implementation of sizeable rate hikes in recent years in an effort to boost operating margins and increase annual debt service (ADS) coverage. Debt service coverage in fiscal 2009 totaled approximately 1.8x including system connection fees (and 1.5x without such fees). In fiscal 2010 debt service coverage reached 2.1x from all revenues, and a still solid 1.9x without connection charges. By fiscal 2011 debt service coverage improved further to 2.3x (2.1x excluding connection fees). The 2012 audited results will not be available for several weeks. Preliminary fiscal 2012 results show solid results in line with recent historical trends. Debt service coverage is expected to be 2.5x from all revenues and 2.1x excluding connection fees; allowing the recently improved liquidity position to remain strong. Unrestricted cash and equivalents for fiscal 2011 was over $21 million providing a sizable cushion of over 400 days of operations. Pro forma financials provided by the authority from fiscal 2013 - 2015 show annual debt service coverage above 2.2x. No new debt is planned through the in the forecast period and future rate hikes are projected to range between 2%-3% over the next several years. RATES ARE RELATIVELY HIGH Water and sewer rates cumulatively have gone up by 42% and 47%, respectively, between fiscal 2007 and 2011. The average monthly residential bill for combined service is a somewhat high $97 assuming 6,000 gallons, or about 2.3% of median household income. However, according to OWASA, demand for the average residential user is closer to 4,500 gallons per month. Rate increases going forward are expected to be a very reasonable 2% - 3% annually to keep pace with inflation. ABOVE AVERAGE DEBT BURDEN TO IMPROVE The authority’s debt profile is somewhat mixed. Total debt outstanding as of fiscal end 2011 of $96 million is a moderate 34% of net assets and a manageable 24% of gross revenues but an above average $2,342 per customer and $1,207 per capita. Debt ratios are projected to improve over the next several years given the rapid pay-out of existing debt (53% retired in 10 years and 100% retired in 20 years) and manageable capital program. With minimal growth projected and ample supply and treatment capacity, the authority’s capital needs through 2017 total a modest $68.7 million. The program is expected to be almost entirely cash funded with a possible issuance of about $13 million in 2016 or 2017.