TEXT-Fitch rates MTA tax fund bank bonds 'AA-'
#Market News
March 27, 2012 / 10:05 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates MTA tax fund bank bonds 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    March 27 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-' rating to any bonds of the
following series of Metropolitan Transportation Authority, NY (MTA) dedicated
tax fund bonds that are purchased by State Street Bank and Trust Company with
the proceeds of a drawing under the letter of credit and so long as such bonds
are held by the bank (i.e., bank bonds):	
	
--$150,000,000 dedicated tax fund variable rate bonds, subseries 2002B-1.	
	
In addition, Fitch affirms the unenhanced, long-term 'AA-' rating on outstanding
MTA dedicated tax fund bonds.	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable.	
	
The rating is being assigned in connection with the execution of the letter of
credit and reimbursement agreement. It is Fitch's opinion that the incremental
risk associated with bank bonds does not have a material impact on the long-term
credit rating.	
	
For more information, see Fitch's press release 'Fitch Affirms MTA's (NY) $5.4B
Dedicated Tax Fund Bonds at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable', dated March 12, 2012,
available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011);	
--'U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011).	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria	
U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria	
	
 (New York Ratings Team)

