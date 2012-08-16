FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P withdraws Proyectos Adamantine servicer rankings
August 16, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P withdraws Proyectos Adamantine servicer rankings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its AVERAGE
servicer rankings on Proyectos Adamantine, S.A. de C.V., SOFOM, E.N.R. (formerly
known as GMAC Financiera, S.A. DE C.V., SOFOM, E.N.R.) as a residential mortgage
master servicer and a construction loan servicer at the company's request. Prior
to the withdrawals, we had negative outlooks on both rankings, and we deemed its
financial position to be insufficient.

Proyectos Adamantine currently participates as a master servicer in the 
following residential mortgage-backed securitizations rated by Standard & 
Poor's:

     -- MXMACCB 04U
     -- MXMACCB 05U
     -- MXMACCB 05-2U
     -- MXMACCB 06U
     -- MXMACFW 06U & 06-2U
     -- MXMACFW 07U & 07-2U
     -- MXMACFW 07-3U & 07-4U
     -- MXMACFW 07-5U & 07-6U
     -- BONHITO F5532

RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA
     -- GMAC Financiera Residential Master Servicer Ranking Lowered, 
Construction Loan Ranking Affirmed; Outlook Is Negative, published January 6, 
2012
     -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On 
Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, published April 16, 2009 
     -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., published Sept. 21, 2004


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

