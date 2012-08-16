FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates GB Social Housing 'A', outlook is stable
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates GB Social Housing 'A', outlook is stable

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- GB Social Housing PLC (GBSH) is a public limited company registered in 
the U.K. It will provide long-dated loans to the social housing sector and 
fund itself in the capital markets. 
     -- GBSH will, in essence, act as a pass-through vehicle, with the 
maturity and rates on the loans matching the conditions on the bonds it issues.
     -- We are assigning our 'A' long-term issuer credit rating to GBSH.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our base-case assumption that GBSH will be 
able to gradually increase business volumes after its launch, in line with its 
current business plan, as it positions itself as a reliable and efficient 
provider of funding to the social housing sector.

Rating Action
On Aug. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A' 
long-term issuer credit rating to U.K. social housing loan provider GB Social 
Housing PLC (GBSH). The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The 'A' rating on GBSH, a financial intermediary registered in the U.K., 
reflects the strong support by the U.K. government for GBSH's borrowers, our 
anticipation of its "strong" liquidity position after issuance, and low market 
risk. The rating is also underpinned by modest operational risk, mitigated by 
its relationship with Trifinium Advisors (UK) Ltd. (Trifinium). 

GBSH intends to provide long-dated loans to registered providers (RPs) of 
social housing and fund itself in the capital markets. GBSH will, in essence, 
act as a pass-through vehicle, with the maturity and interest rates on the 
loans matching the conditions on the bonds that it issues.

The rating is constrained by GBSH's start-up status and anticipated 
concentration risk due to its focus on a single sector, U.K. social housing. 
In addition, the rating is further constrained by its thin capital base, 
despite the fact that this provides substantial flexibility in terms of costs. 
Our rating does not factor in any uplift from potential direct extraordinary 
support from the U.K. government for GBSH. (Furthermore, it is worth noting 
that GBSH is not a bank, and consequently, it does not have direct access to 
liquidity from the Bank of England). 

We view GBSH's ability to meet its financial obligations to its potential 
bondholders as mainly dependent on the potential borrowers' ability to service 
and repay the loans. Although credit quality may differ across borrowers, we 
believe, based on GBSH's underwriting criteria, that the entities it lends to 
will have relatively strong credit profiles. We note that the overall credit 
quality of the potential borrowers is investment grade, based on our opinion 
of their stand-alone credit profiles and a "moderately high" likelihood of 
extraordinary support for these borrowers from the U.K. government. 
Furthermore, there have been no defaults in the sector so far. In addition, 
GBSH mitigates the potential credit loss of its portfolio by lending on a 
secured basis, whereby borrowers are required to provide collateral to cover 
115%-150% (measured on a market value subject to tenancy basis), or 105%-140% 
(on an existing use value basis), of their outstanding loan. Minimum asset 
cover can vary across borrowers, depending on their level of gearing and 
interest cover covenants. 

We view GBSH's relationship with Trifinium as a positive factor for the 
rating. In particular, we believe that GBSH's business profile is strengthened 
by Trifinium's operational framework and expertise in establishing and 
managing similar vehicles. 

GBSH plans to mitigate liquidity risk by issuing bonds of a total amount 
beyond that on-lent and by investing the proceeds in liquid and low-risk 
assets. This source of liquidity is designed to be available for all borrowers 
at all times until maturity, which provides more flexibility than if liquidity 
facilities were individually assigned. These arrangements are necessary 
because GBSH will have very limited liquid resources available from its own 
reserves.


 
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our base-case assumption that GBSH will be able to 
gradually increase business volumes after its launch, in line with its current 
business plan, as it positions itself as a reliable and efficient provider of 
funding to the social housing sector. This will allow GBSH to gradually 
strengthen its capital base over the same period. Furthermore, we anticipate 
that GBSH's prudent lending policies, including the secured nature of lending, 
will continue to underpin its creditworthiness at the current rating level. We 
do not think that the credit quality of the portfolio will deviate 
substantially as the portfolio expands over the next two years. We factor in 
the continued support of the U.K. government to the RPs of social housing, but 
not directly to GBSH. 

The rating could come under pressure if, as in our downside-case scenario, 
GBSH's revenue generation decreases. For instance, in this downside case, we 
assume that GBSH's capability to write new business is more limited than 
anticipated and that income from its reserves is not as robust as under our 
base-case scenario. Under the downside scenario, we assume that GBSH does not 
adjust its costs in the event that business volumes fall and that capital 
build-up slows down. Alternatively, a change in government policy resulting in 
reduced support for this sector could also constrain GBSH's business profile. 

Conversely, we could raise the rating if new business mandates rise and 
investment income doubles compared with volumes assumed under our base-case 
scenario, both leading to a material increase in profits and ultimately in 
capital.

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
     -- Public And Nonprofit Social Housing Providers: Methodology And 
Assumptions, July 11, 2012
     -- Principles of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004


Ratings List
New Rating; Outlook Action

GB Social Housing PLC
 Issuer Credit Rating                   A/Stable/--        

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
