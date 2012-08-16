FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Cisco ratings unaffected by dividend increase
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Cisco ratings unaffected by dividend increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that San Jose,
Calif.-based Cisco Systems Inc.'s ('A+'/Stable/A-1+) announcement that
it will increase its quarterly dividends by 75% to $0.14 per share does not
affect our ratings or outlook on the company. Cisco also announced that it will
return at least 50% of its free cash flow to shareholders annually through
dividends and share repurchases. We expect the company to continue to use a
significant portion of its free operating cash flow--which we estimate to be in
excess of $10 billion for fiscal 2012--for shareholder returns. We also do not
expect Cisco's growth 
strategies or share repurchase activity to impair either its "exceptional" 
liquidity or "modest" financial risk profile (as our criteria define the 
terms).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.