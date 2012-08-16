FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Thermo Fisher Scientific proposed notes 'A-'
#Market News
August 16, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Thermo Fisher Scientific proposed notes 'A-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'A-' rating to Waltham, Mass.-based Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s 
proposed $1.3 billion of senior notes due 2018 and 2023 with amounts and rates
to be determined by market conditions.

The company will use the proceeds as part of the financing for its acquisition 
of One Lambda, share repurchases, and general corporate purposes. One Lambda 
is a privately held transplant diagnostic and research provider.

Our A-/Stable/A-2 corporate credit rating on Thermo Fisher reflects a "strong" 
business risk profile characterized by its diverse presence across geographies 
and customers, its ability to retain market leadership through organic growth, 
and successful execution of moderate bolt-on acquisitions that support core 
business strengths. The intermediate financial risk profile reflects our 
belief that Thermo Fisher will operate with debt leverage of between 2x and 3x 
with temporary excursions above 3x. For example, although debt leverage pro 
forma for the One Lambda acquisition will increase to about 3.2x, we expect 
this measure to rapidly fall below 3x. The company's decisions to increase its 
share repurchase program, and to borrow for an acquisition purchased at 
approximately 9x expected EBITDA, underpin our belief that it will pursue a 
more shareholder-friendly financial policy than that of the last few years.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For 
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008

RATING LIST
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Corporate credit rating                 A-/Stable/A-2

Rating Assigned
$1.3 bil. sr notes due 2018, 2023       A-

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
