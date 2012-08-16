TEXT-Fitch rates Lorillard Tobacco proposed note offering

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2012

Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Lorillard Tobacco
Co.'s proposed senior notes offering. Fitch currently rates Lorillard's debt as
follows: 

Lorillard Inc. (Parent)

--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; 
--Short-term IDR 'F2'; 

Lorillard Tobacco Co. (Wholly owned subsidiary) 
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Senior Unsecured Credit Facility 'BBB';
--Senior Unsecured Notes 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2'. 

The Rating Outlook is Stable. Lorillard had $2.5 billion of debt at June 30, 
2012. 

DEBT ISSUANCE

The notes are senior unsecured obligations and they will rank equal in right of 
payment to all of Lorillard Tobacco's existing and future senior unsecured 
indebtedness. The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by 
Lorillard, Inc. Net proceeds from the offering are likely to be used for general
corporate purposes, which include among other things share repurchases. In 
addition to covenants that restrict liens and sale and leaseback transactions, 
the notes also contain a provision that in the occurrence of a change of control
and a downgrade below investment grade, Lorillard Tobacco Co. would be required 
to make an offer to repurchase the notes.

RATING RATIONALE

Lorillard's ratings are supported by the company's consistent and substantial 
operating earnings and cash flow generation resulting from industry-leading 
EBITDA and free cash flow margins, which exceed those of its much larger 
competitors. Ratings also incorporate Lorillard's competitive position in the 
domestic cigarette market, and its ownership of the Newport brand, which has a 
strong market share in menthol cigarettes, a growing segment within the 
shrinking U.S. cigarette industry. The ratings are further support by the 
company's U.S. geographic expansion strategy and the successful introduction of 
Newport Red, its non-mentholated cigarette entrant. 

Substantial Cash Flow and Shareholders Prioritized

Lorillard's cash flows from operations are sizeable, amounting to $1.1 billion 
for the latest 12 months ended June 30, 2012. From 2009 - 2011, free cash flow 
(FCF), defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and 
dividends, averaged approximately $400 million annually. Fitch's ratings reflect
Lorillard's goal to return excess cash to shareholders in its ratings. The 
company's target dividend payout ratio of 70%-75% is high, but typical for U.S. 
tobacco firms. Although Fitch believes a high dividend payout ratio reduces 
financial flexibility, because management teams are reluctant to reduce 
dividends in periods of operational weakness, this risk is partial mitigated by 
the size of Lorillard's excess FCF. 

Company and Industry Risk Factors

Lorillard's ratings are lower than those of companies with similar credit 
metrics. This is largely due to its dependence upon cigarettes and specifically 
the Newport brand for a substantial portion of its revenue and operating 
earnings, its concentration within the menthol cigarette sector which 
represented approximately 84.3% of the company's total volume at June 30, 2012, 
litigation risk and regulatory risk. Nonetheless, Fitch believes that with 
Newport's strong brand preference and brand equity, Lorillard's management team 
can implement strategies to adapt to a heightened regulatory environment. 

OPERATING RESULTS

Lorillard's net sales excluding excise taxes increased 2.2% to $2.3 billion in 
the first half of 2012, compared to the prior year period. The increase was 
mainly due to higher average prices, partially offset by lower unit sales 
volume. Faring better than the industry, Lorillard's wholesale cigarette unit 
volume, which includes Puerto Rico and U.S. Possessions, decreased an estimated 
1.9% versus 2.8% for the cigarette industry for the first half of 2012. However,
after adjusting for changes in wholesale inventory patterns based on Lorillard's
proprietary retail shipment data, Lorillard's domestic wholesale shipments were 
flat compared to the prior year period. 

Total Newport, wholesale unit volume after adjusting for wholesale inventory 
patterns were down 0.9%. Domestic wholesale shipments for Maverick, the 
Company's leading discount brand, increased 7.1% for the first half of 2012 
compared to the prior year period. 

Lorillard reported its domestic retail market share increased 0.3% share point 
to 14.4% in the first half of 2012. Newport's domestic retail market share 
increased 0.1 share point to 12.1% for the first half of 2012. The company's 
total domestic retail market share of the menthol market reached 39.6% for the 
first half of 2012, an increase of 0.4 share point compared to the first half of
2011. Continued share gains were primarily attributable to the geographic 
promotional expansion of Newport Menthol and continued retail shipment growth 
for Maverick. 

Operating Income declined 3.6% to $875 million due mainly to higher cost. The 
increase in cost of sales was primarily due to higher expenses related to the 
State Settlement Agreements, higher raw material input costs (primarily tobacco 
and other direct costs) and higher Food and Drug Administration fees and higher 
selling general and administrative expense mainly due to greater legal costs 
related to the Engle Progeny litigation and incremental expenses related to the 
acquisition of blu ecigs. 

CREDIT MEASURES, DEBT STRUCTURE AND LIQUIDITY 

Lorillard's credit metrics as of June 30, 2012 are strong for the rating level. 
The company's total debt-to-operating EBITDA was 1.4x; its operating 
EBITDA-to-gross interest expense was 13.25x; and its funds flow from operations 
(FFO) adjusted leverage was 2.1x. Pro forma debt-to-operating EBITDA is 1.6x and
only slightly higher than Fitch had anticipated in its base case. The company 
has a stated long-term leverage target of 1.5-2.0x total debt-to-EBITDA. Fitch's
ratings reflect expectations that total debt-to-EBITDA will settle at the top of
that range and excess free cash flow and incremental borrowings will be used for
share repurchases. 

All of Lorillard's debt was issued by its wholly-owned operating subsidiary - 
Lorillard Tobacco Co. - and is unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured 
basis by the parent company. As mentioned previously, in addition to covenants 
that restrict liens and sale and leaseback transactions, among other things, 
upon the occurrence of a change of control and a downgrade below investment 
grade, Lorillard Tobacco Co. will be required to make an offer to repurchase its
notes. The company's 2019 notes also include a coupon step-up provision in the 
event the company is downgraded below investment grade by the rating agencies. 

With over $946 million of cash on June 30, 2012, Lorillard has excess liquidity.
Tobacco companies typically reserve much of their cash for their annual MSA 
payments. However, Lorillard's settlement accrual to date was approximately $747
million, approximately $200 million less than its cash balance. 

Additional liquidity is derived from the company's new undrawn $200 million 
revolving credit facility that expires in July 10, 2017. The Revolver requires 
that Lorillard maintain a (i) ratio of debt to EBITDA (defined by the agreement)
of not more than 2.25 to 1 and (ii) ratio of EBITDA to interest expense of not 
less than 3.0 to 1. Lorillard has no near-term maturities. The company's 
earliest maturity is $500 million in August 2016. 

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION 

Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive 
rating action include: 

--An upgrade is not likely as upside to credit protection measures is limited by
the reliance on the mature to declining cigarette sector, which inhibits growth 
potential; 

--Lorillard's focus on returning cash to shareholders signals stable to rising 
debt levels, which would not be consistent with an upgrade; 

--A deceleration of cigarette volume declines, industry growth, or material 
diversification outside of the tobacco industry, would be positive for the 
company's ratings. 

Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative 
rating action include: 

--Shareholder friendly actions; such as, a large debt-financed share buyback or 
dividend would be credit-negative; 

--An increase in leverage to the beyond the 2.0x range without a reasonable 
expectation for lower leverage going forward would result in a negative rating 
action.

