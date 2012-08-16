FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Mexico's Infonavit ratings
August 16, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Mexico's Infonavit ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Mexico's Instituto del
Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda para los Trabajadores (Infonavit), 
as follows:

--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F2';
--Support rating at '2';
--Support rating floor at 'BBB';
--Long-term national-scale rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--Short-term national-scale rating at 'F1+(mex)'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Infonavit's IDRs are in line with the respective sovereign ratings of Mexico and
reflect its systemic importance for the Mexican government on housing-finance 
policies and social development goals. Although Infonavit is not explicitly 
guaranteed by the Mexican federal government, Fitch considers that the 
propensity of the sovereign to provide support is strong, given the high 
strategic importance of Infonavit. Fitch considers that Infonavit plays a key 
role in financial intermediation, being the largest mortgage lender in Mexico. 

In the foreseeable future, Infonavit's IDRs will likely mirror any positive or 
negative rating actions on Mexico's sovereign ratings. Over the medium to long 
term, as the housing deficit is fulfilled, the strategic importance of Infonavit
to the federal government could gradually change. Although not a baseline 
scenario, Infonavit's ratings could be driven by its intrinsic financial 
profile, if Fitch perceives a lower propensity of the government to provide 
support.

In order to enhance its risk management practices and servicing functions, 
Infonavit has undergone important structural changes during the last two federal
administrations. Fitch considers those changes to have had a positive impact on 
rebuilding its balance sheet through consistent mortgage loan growth and 
relatively stable asset quality trends, while maintaining recurring earnings and
growing its cushion of capital and reserves. 

As of June 2012, the impairment level was a reasonable 6.56% of total loans, and
charge-offs are close to pre-crisis levels. Its equity to assets ratio has been 
growing steadily (2Q12: 11.35%) despite sustained loan growth. When adjusting 
for the first loss pieces of securitized portfolios, which Fitch considers less 
risky than those of other mortgage lenders, the core capital ratio is still a 
comfortable 7.8%. The reserve coverage is a robust 17.06% of total loans as of 
2Q12 (260% of impaired loans).

Infonavit has a sound and stable funding structure, given the legal obligation 
of private sector employers to make periodic contribution to the employees' 
individual housing saving accounts (89% of non-equity funding as of June 2012). 
Fitch perceives these saving accounts as a stable and recurring funding source 
in the long term. Fitch considers that Infonavit's stance toward liquidity risk 
is sound.

Infonavit was created by the Mexican government in 1972 as an entity with a 
twofold social mandate: provide mortgage loans to formal low-income workers and 
to offer a rate of return on managed pension funds at least equal to the annual 
increase in minimum wages. Since 1992, it is part of the Mexican pension fund 
system. It possesses fiscal authority to collect mortgage payments through 
direct payroll deductions carried out by corporate employers.

