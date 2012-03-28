FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch may still cut Titan Europe 2007-1 ratings
March 28, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch may still cut Titan Europe 2007-1 ratings

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

March 28 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Titan Europe 2007-1 (NHP) 	
Limited's notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as follows:	
	
GBP42.15m class B secured floating-rate notes due 2017: 'BB'; maintained on RWN	
GBP42m class C secured floating-rate notes due 2017: 'B+'; maintained on RWN	
GBP58m class D secured floating-rate notes due 2017: 'B-'; maintained on RWN	
GBP60m class E secured floating-rate notes due 2017: 'CCC' unaffected. 	
	
The rating action is driven by the lack of further information being made 	
available to Fitch, most notably with regards to the detailed operating 	
performance of the care home portfolio (including central costs); the quality of	
the homes (information from Christie's most recent site inspection have not been	
disclosed yet) providing details about necessary catch-up capex; and a bottom-up	
business plan for HC-One. Fitch understands that more information will be 	
provided by the borrower by Q412 after HC-One has prepared a full three year 	
turnaround plan and the business completes its first 12 months of trading. 	
	
Some information has been provided at a noteholder meeting held on 23 March 2012	
suggesting a continued decline of the performance of the former Southern Cross 	
homes (now operated by HC-One) with occupancy dropping to 81.6% which is well 	
below the industry average of ca. 88%.	
	
HC-One's EBITDARM (at the home level before central costs and rent) fell by 33% 	
from 2009 to 2011 to a run rate of GBP70m. Central costs have not been 	
disclosed. However, the entire former Southern Cross (operating 750 care homes 	
i.e. not only the NHP portfolio) reported ca. GBP30.5m of central costs (before 	
exceptionals) in 2010. 	
	
The agency understands that HC-One acquired most of Southern Cross' back office 	
functions. Furthermore, Court Cavendish' management fees of GBP1,100 per home 	
per month (amounting to ca. GBP3.2m p.a.) need to be funded as well. While Fitch	
expects central costs for the smaller HC-One (compared to the former Southern 	
Cross) to be lower there may be currently no excess cash left at HC-One (opco 	
level) after rent to be up-streamed to the borrower or even to invest in capex. 	
This may also explain why the borrower cautiously intends to withhold further 	
funds. And even if the homes were already fully invested (i.e. no further 	
catch-up capex needed), free cash flow (FCF) at HC-One after central costs and 	
recurring maintenance capex (which could be in a range of GBP10m to 13m) may 	
mean that there is limited excess cash left to be up-streamed after rent 	
payments of GBP40m unless the operational performance of the homes improves 	
materially.	
	
Over the past five years the former Southern Cross spent ca. GBP500 of capex per	
bed, compared to an industry average of GBP1000, resulting in a substantial need	
for catch-up investment in order to improve the quality and performance of the 	
homes. A few homes are currently being embargoed from accepting new residents as	
a result of poor care inspection reports. Management plans to lift such embargos	
by the summer by rectifying any deficiencies.	
	
Approximately GBP30m has already been retained by the borrower to be invested in	
HC-One homes (GBP22m earmarked for capex this year) as well as for the set-up of	
the operation and working capital over the past three interest payment dates 	
(IPDs). Also ca. GBP5.6m was spent on fees to advisors like lawyers, 	
accountants, etc.	
	
The borrower expressed its intent to retain further rental payments of "similar"	
magnitude over the next three IPDs. That means that over the next three IPDs 	
already significantly reduced rent proceeds (GBP49.4m p.a. compared to GBP74m 	
before the rent cuts) - which are already insufficient to pay the senior debt 	
service in its entirety - will be further reduced with the borrower going to 	
retain funds. That means more payment deferrals (under the subordinated forward 	
interest rate swap and note payments for classes B and below) are likely to be 	
forthcoming and more servicing advance facility draw-downs may be necessary. 	
Fitch understands that Christie's has recently completed a full property review 	
of all the former Southern Cross homes which should bring more visibility over 	
any potential further catch-up capex needs.	
	
Fitch believes it may be challenging to improve the operating performance of 	
HC-One materially in a short period of time given the current market environment	
with public finances being scarce and HC-One's low exposure to the more 	
lucrative self-pay market (ca. 16% of overall funding). Hence, interest payments	
on class B and below may keep deferring until final maturity. However, the 	
transaction still benefits from a tail period of four years and 10 months prior 	
to the legal final maturity of the notes in January 2017, which leaves some time	
for performance to stabilise, and a sale/refinancing solution to be found. 	
	
To resolve the RWN, Fitch would need more information as to the detailed 	
operating performance and conditions of the care homes, as well as more clarity 	
from Court Cavendish with regard to its strategy for HC-One. Fitch may decide to	
take further rating actions (possibly multi-notch downgrades) once this 	
information is received.	
	
Titan Europe 2007-1 (NHP) is a securitisation of 294 nursing homes and three 	
residential properties owned by NHP, which are let on long leases to third-party	
operators active in the UK healthcare sector (in particular HC-One, which 	
accounts for 84% of the estate).

