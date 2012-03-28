TEXT-Fitch may still cut Titan Europe 2007-1 ratings

March 28 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Titan Europe 2007-1 (NHP) Limited's notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as follows: GBP42.15m class B secured floating-rate notes due 2017: 'BB'; maintained on RWN GBP42m class C secured floating-rate notes due 2017: 'B+'; maintained on RWN GBP58m class D secured floating-rate notes due 2017: 'B-'; maintained on RWN GBP60m class E secured floating-rate notes due 2017: 'CCC' unaffected. The rating action is driven by the lack of further information being made available to Fitch, most notably with regards to the detailed operating performance of the care home portfolio (including central costs); the quality of the homes (information from Christie's most recent site inspection have not been disclosed yet) providing details about necessary catch-up capex; and a bottom-up business plan for HC-One. Fitch understands that more information will be provided by the borrower by Q412 after HC-One has prepared a full three year turnaround plan and the business completes its first 12 months of trading. Some information has been provided at a noteholder meeting held on 23 March 2012 suggesting a continued decline of the performance of the former Southern Cross homes (now operated by HC-One) with occupancy dropping to 81.6% which is well below the industry average of ca. 88%. HC-One's EBITDARM (at the home level before central costs and rent) fell by 33% from 2009 to 2011 to a run rate of GBP70m. Central costs have not been disclosed. However, the entire former Southern Cross (operating 750 care homes i.e. not only the NHP portfolio) reported ca. GBP30.5m of central costs (before exceptionals) in 2010. The agency understands that HC-One acquired most of Southern Cross' back office functions. Furthermore, Court Cavendish' management fees of GBP1,100 per home per month (amounting to ca. GBP3.2m p.a.) need to be funded as well. While Fitch expects central costs for the smaller HC-One (compared to the former Southern Cross) to be lower there may be currently no excess cash left at HC-One (opco level) after rent to be up-streamed to the borrower or even to invest in capex. This may also explain why the borrower cautiously intends to withhold further funds. And even if the homes were already fully invested (i.e. no further catch-up capex needed), free cash flow (FCF) at HC-One after central costs and recurring maintenance capex (which could be in a range of GBP10m to 13m) may mean that there is limited excess cash left to be up-streamed after rent payments of GBP40m unless the operational performance of the homes improves materially. Over the past five years the former Southern Cross spent ca. GBP500 of capex per bed, compared to an industry average of GBP1000, resulting in a substantial need for catch-up investment in order to improve the quality and performance of the homes. A few homes are currently being embargoed from accepting new residents as a result of poor care inspection reports. Management plans to lift such embargos by the summer by rectifying any deficiencies. Approximately GBP30m has already been retained by the borrower to be invested in HC-One homes (GBP22m earmarked for capex this year) as well as for the set-up of the operation and working capital over the past three interest payment dates (IPDs). Also ca. GBP5.6m was spent on fees to advisors like lawyers, accountants, etc. The borrower expressed its intent to retain further rental payments of "similar" magnitude over the next three IPDs. That means that over the next three IPDs already significantly reduced rent proceeds (GBP49.4m p.a. compared to GBP74m before the rent cuts) - which are already insufficient to pay the senior debt service in its entirety - will be further reduced with the borrower going to retain funds. That means more payment deferrals (under the subordinated forward interest rate swap and note payments for classes B and below) are likely to be forthcoming and more servicing advance facility draw-downs may be necessary. Fitch understands that Christie's has recently completed a full property review of all the former Southern Cross homes which should bring more visibility over any potential further catch-up capex needs. Fitch believes it may be challenging to improve the operating performance of HC-One materially in a short period of time given the current market environment with public finances being scarce and HC-One's low exposure to the more lucrative self-pay market (ca. 16% of overall funding). Hence, interest payments on class B and below may keep deferring until final maturity. However, the transaction still benefits from a tail period of four years and 10 months prior to the legal final maturity of the notes in January 2017, which leaves some time for performance to stabilise, and a sale/refinancing solution to be found. To resolve the RWN, Fitch would need more information as to the detailed operating performance and conditions of the care homes, as well as more clarity from Court Cavendish with regard to its strategy for HC-One. Fitch may decide to take further rating actions (possibly multi-notch downgrades) once this information is received. Titan Europe 2007-1 (NHP) is a securitisation of 294 nursing homes and three residential properties owned by NHP, which are let on long leases to third-party operators active in the UK healthcare sector (in particular HC-One, which accounts for 84% of the estate).