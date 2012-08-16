FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch raises HSBC Bank Oman to 'A+'
August 16, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch raises HSBC Bank Oman to 'A+'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded HSBC Bank Oman's     
(formerly Oman International Bank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A+'
from 'BBB+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action 
commentary.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

The IDRs have been upgraded following the completion of the merger of Oman 
International Bank (OIB) and HSBC Bank Middle East's (HBME) Oman operations. The
combined entity, renamed HSBC Bank Oman SAOG (HBON) is 51% owned by HBME, an 
indirect wholly owned subsidiary of HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC; 
'AA'/Negative/'F1+'). Fitch therefore considers potential support for HBON from 
its ultimate parent, HSBC.  

The Outlook has been revised to Negative because of the Negative Outlook on 
HSBC's Long-term IDR (see "Fitch Affirms HSBC at 'AA'; Outlook Revised To 
Negative" dated 1 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). 

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING 

HBON's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by Fitch's belief that there is an 
extremely high probability that support would be provided by HSBC  if required -
as defined by the Support Rating of '1' given HSBC's strong commitment to the 
region.  HBON's ratings are therefore sensitive to a change in Fitch's 
assumptions around the propensity or ability of HSBC to provide timely support 
to HBON. 

Fitch has withdrawn the Support Rating Floor as HBON's IDRs and Support Rating 
are driven by institutional support rather than sovereign support which was the 
case for OIB.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATING

The Viability Rating (VR) reflects HBON's larger balance sheet post-merger, 
diverse earnings and healthy capitalisation. The VR also considers operational 
risks from the merger as well as the potential for HBME to recognise new 
problems in OIB's loan book following a review based on HSBC group standards. 
Fitch has affirmed the VR and expects to undertake a full review of the new 
entity in early 2013.   

There is strong potential for the VR to rise over the longer term to reflect the
significant benefits ensuing from being part of HSBC and the competitive and 
structural advantages this provides. To date, HBON has signed a technical 
services agreement with HSBC and shares common branding. Furthermore HSBC staff 
have taken several board and key management positions in the new entity, 
ensuring overall control. 

Downside risk to the VR could arise from asset quality weakening faster than 
anticipated by Fitch. Furthermore, any significant operational risks affecting 
the bank's performance and prospects or any failure to generate merger synergies
could lead to a downgrade. 

The rating actions are as follows: 

HSBC Bank Oman

Long-term IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative; Removed from 
Rating Watch Positive (RWP)

Short-term IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2'; Removed from RWP

VR affirmed at 'bb'; Removed from RWP

Support Rating upgraded to '1' from 2; Removed from RWP

Support Rating Floor Withdrawn 

For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
